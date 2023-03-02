Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Rafael Leao race; Raheem Sterling unlikely to leave, and more - March 2, 2023

Chelsea will be desperate to return to winning ways when they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (March 4) in the Premier League. Graham Potter has managed just two wins in his last 15 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading the race to sign Rafael Leao. Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that Raheem Sterling is unlikely to leave the London giants this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 2, 2023:

Chelsea leading Rafael Leao race

Rafael Leao has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Rafael Leao, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Portuguese is a long-term target for the Blues, who attempted to prise him away from AC Milan in January. However, the Rossoneri refused to let go of their star man, as they have him firmly in their future plans.

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ



-Rafael Leão on Premier League rumors 🎙️| "Maybe the Serie A is too easy! No, but seriously, I don't like their weather. I only went there [London] for shopping. I like Milan. The Duomo, the malls, the clubs, and the food are superior." #ACMilan

However, the 23-year-old's contract with Milan expires n less than 18 months, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. The Serie A holders remain keen to tie him down to a new deal, but their efforts haven't been fruitful so far. The Blues are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Chelsea are expected to bolster their attack at the end of the season and have set their sights on Leao. Milan are ready to offer the Portuguese a new deal worth €6.5 million per year, but he hasn't signed across the dotted line yet.

The player is aware that the Blues could offer him a better contract, and the London giants are also in regular touch with his entourage. The 23-year-old has amassed nine goals and ten assists in 32 appearances across competitions for Milan this season.

Raheem Sterling unlikely to leave

Raheem Sterling has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling is unlikely to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City last summer but has blown hot and cold. He has been linked with a move away from the club recently, with Arsenal reportedly interested in his services.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Raheem Sterling has no desire to leave Chelsea.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano backed Sterling to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

"I’m not convinced by the Raheem Sterling rumours I’ve seen doing the rounds. I think we will have ten links per day for Chelsea players, as they have many players! But it’s March, and nothing is concrete at this stage; all sources don’t confirm concrete interest as of now," wrote Romano.

He added:

"It’s also worth remembering that Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard in January and will also extend Bukayo Saka’s contract. I’m also sure Sterling wants to fight for his Chelsea place. This is something for the summer, not for now."

The 28-year-old has managed just six goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions for the London giants this season.

Blues were interested in Gabriele Biancheri

Chelsea were interested in Gabriel Biancheri, according to Fabrizio Romano. The highly rated Welsh teenager recently moved to Manchester United. The 16-year-old had previously caught the eye with Cardiff City, prompting interest from clubs around the continent.

The Blues also had their eyes on Biancheri, but the Red Devils stole a march on their rivals. The Welshman recently confirmed his arrival at Old Trafford.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United moved quickly in February to beat the competition for the player's signature.

"Gabriele Biancheri is considered a very talented boy, and Manchester United feel their new signing has an excellent potential for the future,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“They really wanted him; it was an important move for the academy. Chelsea were also keen on signing him, but United wanted to anticipate the other clubs by reaching an agreement in February."

Biancheri has joined the club's academy but will be eligible to sign a professional contract once he turns 17.

