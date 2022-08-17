Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues likely to announce new signing soon; club accelerate pursuit of Barcelona striker, and more - August 17, 2022

Chelsea remain in the market for reinforcements this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel wants more quality in his squad as he prepares to fight for the Premier League title this season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are likely to announce a new signing soon, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, the London giants have accelerated their pursuit of a Barcelona striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 17, 2022:

Chelsea likely to announce Cesare Casadei soon

Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are all set to complete the transfer of Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan. The highly rated teenager will join the Blues in a deal worth €15 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants will announce Casadei's arrival soon.

"As I reported yesterday, Cesare Casadei’s transfer to Chelsea is on after Inter Milan accepted the Blues’ bid – the deal is set to be completed for €15m plus €5m add-ons. I believe that the official announcement can arrive within 24/48 hours. Casadei will fly to London this afternoon in order to complete medical tests and sign the contract," wrote Romano.

“I’m feel so proud, I’m ready for this new chapter. Chelsea? I’m always ready”, Casadei says. Cesare Casadei’s flying from Milano to London right now in order to sign in as new Chelsea player.“I’m feel so proud, I’m ready for this new chapter. Chelsea? I’m always ready”, Casadei says. Cesare Casadei’s flying from Milano to London right now in order to sign in as new Chelsea player. 🚨🔵🛩 #CFC“I’m feel so proud, I’m ready for this new chapter. Chelsea? I’m always ready”, Casadei says.

However, the expert remains doubtful about the youngster’s chances of breaking into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

"He certainly is a top talent, highly rated internally by Chelsea, but for now, it’s uncertain if he’ll be a regular for Thomas Tuchel – it’s never easy to get into the first team right away at such a big club," wrote Romano.

Casadei is set to become Tuchel's sixth signing this summer. The Blues have already roped in Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slolina.

Blues accelerate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pursuit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gabon international has been a target for Tuchel this summer, with the German eager to add a world-class No. 9 to his ranks. The Blues have arranged for another round of talks with the player's entourage this week.

Barça want around €30m. Xavi, still pushing to keep Auba. Chelsea have scheduled new round of talks with Pierre Aubameyang’s camp this week. Todd Boehly wants to understand conditions of the deal also on personal terms, then it will be time to submit bid to Barça.Barça want around €30m. Xavi, still pushing to keep Auba. Chelsea have scheduled new round of talks with Pierre Aubameyang’s camp this week. Todd Boehly wants to understand conditions of the deal also on personal terms, then it will be time to submit bid to Barça. 🚨🔵 #CFCBarça want around €30m. Xavi, still pushing to keep Auba. https://t.co/R3KhxS8RID

New Blues owner Todd Boehly wants to understand the player's demands before submitting an offer with Barcelona. Blaugrana manager Xavi is eager to keep Aubameyang at the Camp Nou but could be willing to let him go for €30 million.

Thiago Silva happy with Tottenham Hotspur performance

Thiago Silva is pleased with his team's display against Tottenham Hotspur.

Thiago Silva believes Chelsea were unlucky not to win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Blues went ahead twice, but Spurs pegged them back both times, including a 96th-minute equaliser.

Speaking to the club's website, Silva praised the team's performance despite dropping points on the night.

"It was an incredible match, a lot of intensity, and we played very well. We controlled it, apart from 10 minutes in the second half when they equalised. The two goals we conceded were not just. The first was a foul and a yellow card, not an attack for them, and after Richarlison was standing in front of my goalkeeper. He couldn’t see the ball, and it went in," said Silva.

He added:

"However, the most important thing to take from the game was that we played well. That gives us a bit more motivation for the future."

Silva said that the Blues are aiming for three points against Leeds United this weekend as they seek to return to winning ways.

"We started the season well with a good away victory against Everton, a good team. Now we have played really well, controlled the game; only the final result is unjust. We have to keep our heads up, continue to work because on Sunday we have a difficult match at Leeds. We are going there in search of the three points," said Silva.

The Brazilian has already shown signs of a budding partnership with new signing Kalidou Koulibaly at the heart of the Blues' defence.

