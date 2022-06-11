Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues locked in battle with Manchester United for PSV Eindhoven midfielder; Petr Cech hints at Romelu Lukaku stay, and more - June 10, 2022

Chelsea will be looking to invest heavily in the squad this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel's wards finished third in the Premier League last season, a whopping 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Blues are locked in battle with Manchester United for a PSV Eindhoven midfielder. Elsewhere, Petr Cech has hinted that Romelu Lukaku could stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 10, 2022:

Chelsea locked in battle with Manchester United for Ibrahim Sangare

Ibrahim Sangare is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are battling Manchester United for the signature of Ibrahim Sangare, Sky Sports haa reported.

The Ivorian midfielder has caught the eye with his consistent performances for PSV. The Blues believe he would improve their options at the centre of the park.

Sangare joined the Eredivisie giants in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength since then.

He registered 49 appearances for PSV last season, helping them lift the Dutch Cup as well as finish second behind Ajax. The 24-year-old excelled as a defensive midfielder, prompting interest from the Blues.

Football Talk @Football_TaIk Manchester United & Chelsea are interested in Ibrahim Sangare. He is believed to have a €35m release clause in his PSV contract; source close to the midfielder says he has his heart set on a move to England & is convinced he will be playing in the Premier League next season. Manchester United & Chelsea are interested in Ibrahim Sangare. He is believed to have a €35m release clause in his PSV contract; source close to the midfielder says he has his heart set on a move to England & is convinced he will be playing in the Premier League next season. https://t.co/SvpqbtVHKt

Thomas Tuchel is eager to revamp his midfield amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Jorginho.

N'Golo Kante is also on the wrong side of 30 and has shown signs of wane last season. The Frenchman has managed just 45 starts out of a possible 76 in the Premier League in the last two seasons.

Tuchel has already admitted this year that his team missed Kante, who is the only established ball winner in the squad.

Chelsea want to add an able backup to the squad this summer, and Sangare has popped up on their radar. The Ivorian has three years left on his current contract but reportedly has a €35 million release clause.

The London giants could look to trigger that clause, but will face stiff competition from Manchester United for the 24-year-old. Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Sangare.

Petr Cech hints at Romelu Lukaku stay

Romelu Lukaku endured a difficult return to Stamford Bridge last season.

Petr Cech has backed Romelu Lukaku to have a great season at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian cut a sorry figure after joining Chelsea last summer and has been linked with an exit from the club this year.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Petr Cech on Lukaku: "I think we could see towards the end of the season, when he was fit and ready to go again, how strong he is. I have full confidence he will bounce back and have a strong season."



~ Sky Sports Petr Cech on Lukaku: "I think we could see towards the end of the season, when he was fit and ready to go again, how strong he is. I have full confidence he will bounce back and have a strong season."~ Sky Sports

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cech said Lukaku was unfortunate with injuries last season.

"I personally believe he will have a great season. Last season we saw how strong he can be in the beginning when he came. Unfortunately, the long-term injury he sustained in the game with Aston Villa slowed everything down and then he had Covid," said Cech.

He added:

"We could see towards the end of the season when he was fit and ready to go how strong he is. We had a particular season as a team, around Christmas with Covid, and he was one of those affected. I have full confidence he will bounce back and have a strong season."

Blues yet to offer new contract to Reece James

Reece James is highly rated at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are yet to tie Reece James down to a new deal, according to The Daily Mail.

The English right-back has developed into an indispensable part of Tuchel's starting XI at Stamford Bridge. However, he's still one of the lowest earners at the club, and his situation has alerted teams around Europe.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old. James has three years left on his current contract, so the Blues are in no hurry to hand him an improved deal.

There's a belief the Englishman would prefer to stay in London, but things could go south if James begins to feel undervalued.

