Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues locked in Dusan Vlahovic battle; club tried to sign Antonio Nusa this summer, and more - September 21, 2023

Chelsea have stuttered and stumbled this season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge of the squad over the summer. The Argentinean's team has registered just one win in the Premier League in five games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are locked in a battle for the services of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the London giants failed in an attempt to sign Club Brugges striker Antonio Nusa this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 21, 2023:

Chelsea locked in Dusan Vlahovic battle

Dusan Vlahovic (right) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Arsenal and Real Madrid for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic, according to Caught Offside.

The Serbian striker was available this summer, as Juventus were ready to let him go in exchange for Romelu Lukaku, who has joined AS Roma on loan for the season. However, the Blues opted against the move, as they weren't entirely convinced by the 23-year-old.

Unfortunately, they have lived to rue that decision. Vlahovic has started the new season on fire, registering four goals in as many games. His form has forced a change of plans at Stamford Bridge, and the club are now preparing to move for him in 2024.

However, prising him away could be a lot tougher next year, as the Gunners and Los Blancos also have their eyes on the Serbian hitman.

Blues tried to sign Antonio Nusa this summer

Chelsea tried to sign Antonio Nusa this summer without success, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Norwegian striker has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the land recently. The Blues were looking to add more firepower to their squad in the final days of the transfer window and knocked on Club Brugge’s door for the player but without success.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the 18-year-old was reluctant to move to London this summer.

“Antonio Nusa – Chelsea tried to approach Club Brugge in the final 48 hours of the summer window for Nusa, but the player didn’t want to move.

"Nusa wanted to stay and focus on Brugge. For sure, Chelsea will keep following him, but I’m told there are four or five clubs in the race, it’s absolutely open,” wrote Romano.

Pochettino has seen his side struggle for goals and could return for Nusa in 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Ivan Toney move

The Blues are closely monitoring Ivan Toney’s situation at Brentford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English striker has been quite impressive with the Bees in recent seasons and was expected to take the next step in his career this summer. However, he has been banned from football activities till January due to gambling offenses.

The Blues remain in the market for a new striker, having opted not to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian No. 9 joined Roma on loan and is unlikely to be part of future plans at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that Toney is eager to move to a new club next year, either in January or in the summer.

“We know that, according to my information, that Brentford know that the player wants to leave in 2024. We will see if it’s January or summer. Ivan Toney has appointed a new agent because he wants a new experience in a top club,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Many clubs have contacted Toney. I can reveal that Italian clubs asked for information about Toney, but the Premier League is the priority of the player, Chelsea are well informed on the situation of the player, and also Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of the potential deal.”

Toney’s Premier League experience could be invaluable for Pochettino’s team.