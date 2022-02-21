Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues lucky to have 2 superstars, says former player; club interested in Max Kilman, and more - 21 February 2022

Chelsea remain third in the Premier League after a hard-fought win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Blues are currently 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City, having played a game less.

Meanwhile, Blues legend John Terry has said that his former club is lucky to have Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva. Elsewhere, the London side are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 21st February 2022:

Chelsea lucky to have Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva, says John Terry

Thiago Silva (second left) and Antonio Rudiger (second right)

Chelsea legend John Terry believes his former club are lucky to have Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

The two men have been a rock at the heart of the Blues’ backline recently. Manager Thomas Tuchel has found great success with the two of them working in unison in defence. Rudiger and Silva have helped the Blues lift the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and more recently the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Brazilian moved to Stamford Bridge from PSG in 2020, and has emerged as a leader at the back. His performances have seen the London side extend his contract twice already. Terry has now said that he would have loved to play alongside the 37-year-old.

Speaking at a Q&A session on Instagram, the Englishman lauded Silva for his ability to keep things simple.

“Absolutely love him. To be playing so well at his age in the best league is unbelievable. Just wish I could’ve played alongside him. He does everything so well without taking any risk and keeping things simple. We are very lucky to have him at the club,” said Terry.

"Absolutely love him. To be playing so well at his age in the best league is unbelievable. Just wish I could have played alongside him. He does everything so well without taking any risk & keeping things simple. Very lucky to have him at the club."

Rudiger has also caught the eye of the former Chelsea captain. Terry heaped praise on the German international, and said that he loves the passion of the 28-year-old.

“I love you brother. What a player, the passion he shows for our club is what I love to see. Great defender and an absolute animal. Lucky to have you at our club,” continued Terry.

Rudiger has enjoyed a new lease of life under Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. However, his current contract with the London side is set to expire at the end of the season. Talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far.

Blues interested in Max Kilman

Max Kilman could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Max Kilman, according to talkSPORT. The Englishman has gone from strength to strength this season with Wolverhampton Wanderers. His emergence has garnered attention from the Blues, who are looking to bolster their backline this summer.

Chelsea are considering a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman. Chelsea's scouts have watched Kilman, a boyhood Chelsea fan, in recent weeks.

The Stamford Bridge outfit could lose as many as three defenders at the end of the season.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all edging closer to the end of their contracts this summer. The Premier League giants are scouting for replacements, and have their eyes on Kilman, who is a boyhood Chelsea fan.

Everton monitoring Conor Gallagher

Frank Lampard wants Conor Gallagher (in pic) at Everton.

Everton are interested in Conor Gallagher, according to TEAMtalk. New Toffees manager Frank Lampard is pushing for his move, and has already initiated contact with the Blues to get the deal over the line.

Gallagher is currently on loan with Crystal Palace, where he has caught the eye with his assured performances. He has seven goals and three assists in 21 Premier League games this season. Thomas Tuchel has already expressed a desire to integrate the player into his team next season.

However, Lampard hopes to take him to Goodison Park instead. The former Chelsea boss knows Gallagher from his time in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge. Lampard believes his countryman could leave a mark at Everton, so he wants to take Gallagher on loan next season.

