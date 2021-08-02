Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues make Serie A striker their number one target this summer, club asked to include two players in Jules Kounde deal, and more - 2nd August 2021

Chelsea have shown great promise in their pre-season friendlies so far. The Blues got the better of Bournemouth at Dean Court last week and topped it up with a win over Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel’s side won both games by a 2-1 scoreline, but the German remains eager for reinforcements this summer.

Chelsea are looking for a world-class striker this summer and also want to strengthen their backline as well. Tuchel could also bring in midfield reinforcements before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 2 August 2021.

Chelsea make Serie A striker their number one target this summer

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have made Romelu Lukaku their number one target this summer, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Blues seem to have ended their pursuit of Erling Haaland, who was Thomas Tuchel’s preferred target at the start of the summer.

Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to budge from their astronomical valuation of the Norwegian has forced Tuchel to turn his attention to the Belgian. Lukaku was in red-hot form for Inter Milan last season and is among the finest strikers in Europe right now.

#CFC have already made two sizeable bids for Romelu Lukaku this summer. He is happy at Inter but this is why you should not rule out a third offer…@SJohnsonSport https://t.co/4TRQuQRhVK — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) August 2, 2021

The Nerazzurri have reportedly turned down two offers from Chelsea for their star striker. The Serie A giants have no intentions of letting the Belgian leave but their current financial condition could force their hand. The Blues remain determined to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge and are expected to return with another offer.

However, if they do fail to secure his services, the Premier League giants are likely to return for Haaland next summer when he could be available for £65m.

Blues asked to include two players in Jules Kounde deal

Jules Kounde

Sevilla want Chelsea to include Malang Sarr and Marcos Alonso in their offer for Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Blues are locked in negotiations with the La Liga side and were hoping a player-plus-cash deal involving Kurt Zouma would convince Sevilla to sell.

However, Zouma does not want to move to the La Liga side, which has put a dent in Chelsea’s plans. Sevilla are willing to go ahead with the deal provided the Blues offer Sarr and Alonso as part of their proposal. Neither player is part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for next season and the Premier League side should have no problems letting them leave.

Chelsea willing to pay €50m for Spanish midfielder

Saul Niguez

Chelsea are ready to pay €50m for Saul Niguez, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Spaniard is eager to leave Athletico Madrid this summer after falling down the pecking order and is also wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool. Saul’s representatives are already in touch with the Premier League duo and the London side have now joined the race.

🗣 — @FabrizioRomano:



"It's not about where the agents are. It's true that English clubs — #mufc, Liverpool, Chelsea — are keeping tabs on Saul. If the Barcelona swap deal collapses, Premier League clubs will jump in the race. Saul is open to anything." #mujournal



[Twitch] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 31, 2021

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Declan Rice this summer but a move for the Englishman might be hard to pull off this summer. Thomas Tuchel is still eager for midfield reinforcements and Saul could be a cheaper alternative to Rice.

