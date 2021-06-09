Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues match PSG’s £56.1 million offer for Inter Milan star; Napoli submit £15 million bid for left-back, and more - 9th June 2021

Chelsea remain committed to helping Thomas Tuchel build on his fabulous first few months at Stamford Bridge.

The German transformed the club’s fortunes after arriving at the end of January this year, helping the ninth-placed Blues eventually finish fourth in the league. He then guided Chelsea to the holy grail of European club football, the Champions League, to prove his worth.

Chelsea have already rewarded Tuchel with a contract extension. The Blues look determined to add to their already impressive squad this summer but will also look to sell their fringe players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Chelsea transfer news from 9th June 2021.

Chelsea match PSG’s £56.1 million offer for Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea’s interest in Achraf Hakimi is well documented, but it now appears the Premier League giants are willing to take on Paris Saint-Germain for the player’s services.

According to The Athletic, the Blues have matched PSG’s £56.1 million offer for the Inter Milan star. The Morocco international is expected to leave the Nerazzurri this summer, and the Ligue 1 giants were previously thought to be the favourites for his signature.

NEWS | Chelsea match PSG offer for Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi#CFC #PSGhttps://t.co/A9gvWFtwJZ — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) June 9, 2021

However, Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to secure Hakimi, who is a long-term target for the Blues.

Inter Milan are ready to sell the right-back, as they are facing cash-flow issues and also missed the first instalment of the €10 million they owe Real Madrid for the player. The Nerazzurri are interested in Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri, but the Blues have not included either player in their offer for Hakimi.

Napoli submit £15 million bid for Chelsea left-back Emerson

Napoli have submitted an opening bid of £15 million for Chelsea ace Emerson, according to Chelsea News via Calciomercato.

The Italy international is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel. The Serie A side are interested in the player as manager Luciano Spalletti attempts to revamp his squad during the summer.

Napoli are 'pushing hard' for Emerson Palmieri. They have made an opening offer of just under €15M. #Chelsea are holding out to use Emerson in other potential negotiations [Achraf Hakimi]. More developments expected in the 'next few days'.



[via @calciomercatoit] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 9, 2021

Emerson appeared just 15 times for Chelsea in all competitions in 2020-21, including only two appearances in the Premier League. He could be open to a move to Napoli, but the Blues are aware that they could use the player to sweeten a deal for Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi.

Lazio interested in Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Lazio are interested in a move for Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport. The Englishman featured heavily for the Blues during Mauricio Sarri’s reign at the club. With the Italian taking charge of the Serie A side, Lazio are expected to rekindle their interest in Loftus-Cheek.

The Serie A side tried to sign Loftus-Cheek two years ago, but the move didn't materialise due to the Englishman’s injury woes. Lazio are reportedly looking for a loan move for the player, who spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Fulham.

