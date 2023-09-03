Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues missed out on Brennan Johnson; club slammed for not targeting Sofyan Amrabat, and more - September 3, 2023

Chelsea’s struggles continued this season, as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat on Saturday (September 2) at home to Nottingham Forest. Mauricio Pochettino’s team have registered just one win in four league games this season, losing twice.

Meanwhile, the Blues missed out on Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have been criticised for not targeting Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, who has joined Manchester United on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 3, 2023:

Chelsea missed out on Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea were close to securing the services of Brennan Johnson this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

The club were eager to bolster their options in attack, and Pochettino had identified Johnson as a target. The London giants even reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest for the 22-year-old.

However, they failed to get a deal across the line, and Johnson went on to join Tottenham Hotspur instead. The Blues opted to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City. The Englishman has made his debut for the club in the disappointing defeat to Forest at the weekend.

Blues slammed for not targeting Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat (left) has joined Manchester United on loan.

Former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf reckons the club should have signed Sofyan Amrabat instead of Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Premier League giants paid Brighton & Hove Albion a British transfer record £115 million to secure the signature of the Ecuadorian. Amrabat, meanwhile, joined Manchester United on loan.

Leboeuf told ESPN that the Moroccan would have been the ideal partner for Enzo Fernandez.

“I often talk about Chelsea trying to find experienced players in the middle of the park. Why didn’t they think about Sofyan Amrabat? He would have been the perfect player to pair with Enzo Fernandez,” said Leboeuf.

He continued:

“Yes, they got Moises Caicedo, but for over £100m! I saw Amrabat going to Manchester United on loan; he can then be bought for £30m. That would have been a bargain (for Chelsea).

"He was amazing for Morocco at the last World Cup. He has proven his talent. Why don’t Chelsea think of these guys? He’s an experienced player. Why don’t they think of these players?”

Caicedo’s start to life at Stamford Bridge hasn’t been rosy.

Axel Disasi not ready for Stamford Bridge move, says William Gallas

Former Blues defender William Gallas has said that Axel Disasi must improve a lot following his move to Stamford Bridge. The French defender joined the London giants from Monaco at the start of last month.

Gallas told Gambling Zone that Disasi needs time to settle at the club but added that he has a great mentor in Thiago Silva.

"I was one of the guys who didn’t understand why Disasi joined Chelsea. The Premier League is a different league in terms of difficulty. Even though he is a physical player, he has to understand strikers will be very strong when they challenge him.

"He has to improve a lot, but he has the opportunity to play alongside Thiago Silva, and he has to learn from him, speak to him a lot, and Silva can help him move to the next step," said Gallas.

He continued:

"Even though he has joined Chelsea, it doesn’t mean he is completely ready. He still has some bad habits, and he has to change them. That’s why when I saw his name, I thought he was not ready to join Chelsea.

"But you have to give him time to settle into a new country, new players and a new club. You have to give him time. When you have a foreign player who joins the Premier League, you have to at least give them one year.”

Disasi has played every minute of every game for the London giants this season and also scored on his debut in the 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool.