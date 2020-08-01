Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues monitor contract situation of Bayern Munich ace, contract offers made to Willian and more - 31st July 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer news roundup, we have the latest regarding the future of Willian, Chelsea's pursuit of a Bayern Munich defender and more.

Chelsea monitor David Alaba contract situation at Bayern Munich

Chelsea are one of a number of high-profile clubs currently monitoring the contract situation of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Blues along with European giants like Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan are said to be monitoring the Austrian's contract situation, according to the Telegraph.

According to the report, the Blues are interested in the services of Alaba, who is out of contract with the Allianz Arena outfit in less than 12 months. Bayern Munich, however, are reluctant to lose another key player in the ongoing transfer window as the Bundesliga champions are resigned to losing Thiago Alcantara and would rather prefer Alaba to leave on a free next season.

The Blues have had a solid start to the transfer window, having already completed the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively. However, the Stamford Bridge outfit are not done just yet as a deal for the signing of Kai Havertz is said to be close to completion.

It has also been reported that manager Frank Lampard has been made available an additional war chest of £120 million to sign defensive reinforcements. The Blues have been linked with moves for Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell as well. However, the astronomical transfer fees demanded by the clubs of Rice and Chilwell have put any potential moves for the two players under jeopardy.

Willian receives contract offers from a number of clubs

Out-of-contract Chelsea winger, Willian, has received contract offers from a number of big clubs not only across Europe, but from the world over. According to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old Brazilian has contract offers on the table from Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Inter Miami.

According to the report, Barcelona are willing to meet the Brazilian's demands and have offered him a three-year deal. However, the most lucrative deal is said to have been made by MLS outfit Inter Miami. Part-owned by David Beckham, Inter Miami have offered the Brazilian a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Willian and Chelsea have been in a contract stalemate. The Brazilian is holding out for a three-year deal while the Blues have only offered him a two-year contract. Arsenal are also said to be really keen in the services of the winger. The 31-year-old is expected to make a decision regarding his future after the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Chelsea agree to Bayer Leverkusen's condition regarding transfer of Kai Havertz

Chelsea have edged closer to completing the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen after it emerged the Blues had agreed to the Bundesliga outfit's specific conditions regarding the transfer.

The Bundesliga outfit want Havertz to play in the knockout stages of the Europa League. Hence, they want Chelsea to hold out from making any formal announcement on the player until after the conclusion of the competition. According to the report, the Blues are more than happy to wait for the signing of the 21-year-old.