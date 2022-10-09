Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues monitoring Inter Milan defender; Marc Cucurella delighted to be in London, and more - October 8, 2022

Chelsea secured a 3-0 Premier League win over Wolverhamton Wanderers on Saturday (October 8) at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja found the back of the net to sum up a memorable outing for manager Graham Potter.

Meanwhile, the Blues are monitoring an Inter Milan defender. Elsewhere, Marc Cucurella has said that he's delighted to be in London.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 8, 2022:

Chelsea monitoring Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Alessandro Bastoni, according to Calciomercatoweb via Caught Offside.

The Italian defender has caught the eye with his assured performances at the back for Inter Milan. The 23-year-old is attracting attention from clubs around Europe, and the Blues are also in the mix. Bastoni’s contract runs out next summer, but he's yet to commit himself to Inter.

The Blues spent heavily on their backline this summer, bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and Wesley Fofana from Everton. However, there remains a need for further reinforcements at the back, keeping in mind Thiago Silva’s age. Bastoni has emerged as an option for Potter to indulge in, but he will face stiff competition from Manchester United for the Italian’s signature.

Marc Cucurella delighted to be in London

Marc Cucurella arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Marc Cucurella has said that he's delighted to be in London. The Spanish full-back joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer and has settled in well at the club. Cururella also saw Potter follow him to Stamford Bridge last month.

Speaking recently, the Spaniard opened up on reuniting with Potter.

“It's strange, but this is football. I never imagined it, and I don’t think he ever imagined we would be here together, but it’s good. The most important thing is he’s a very good coach. He has already done some good work here; the team is very nice, and he works well, so we have an important person to win games and to keep this this team on a high level,” said Cucurella.

Cucurella also spoke warmly about staying in London, professing his love for the city.

“Last season, every day off with my family, we came to London. We love the city, and now we have the opportunity to live here, to stay closer and not too far from the city. It’s very nice for us because we have a new house, and we have lots of things to prepare the house for us to live in,” said Cucurella.

Cucurella has two assists from nine games for the Blues this season.

Mason Mount could miss out on World Cup berth, says Rob Segal

Mason Mount has endured a difficult campaign so far with Chelsea.

Former football agent Rob Segal reckons Mason Mount could miss out on a place in England's FIFA World Cup squad. The Chelsea man has been a regular for club and country but has endured a difficult time on the pitch this season.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Segal said that Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate would only pick one of James Maddison and Mount in the squad.

“If Gareth Southgate takes James Maddison to Qatar, then he won’t take Mason Mount. I know FIFA have increased country’s maximum squad from 23 to 26, but I still believe Southgate will choose between the two instead of taking both. He’ll prioritise other positions, such as full-back and centre-back over the attacking midfield, number 10 role,” said Segal.

He added:

“I really believe it’s one or the other, and with just 11 days left before he announces his squad, players basically have one more game to impress.”

Maddison has appeared seven times for Leicester City this season, scoring five goals and setting up two more. Mount, meanwhile, has registered two assists from 11 games for the Blues.

