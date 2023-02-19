Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues monitoring Ivan Toney; Newcastle United want Mason Mount, and more - February 19, 2023

Chelsea's season went from bad to worse on Saturday (February 18) when they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Southampton at Stamford Bridge. The result leaves Graham Potter's team tenth in the Premier League after 23 games, ten points away from fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons the Blues are keeping a close eye on Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Mason Mount, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 19, 2023:

Chelsea monitoring Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has been very impressive this season.

Pete O'Rourke reckons Ivan Toney is of interest to Chelsea. The English striker has earned rave reviews with Brentford this season and is expected to move to a top club this summer.

The Blues lack a centre-forward of his ilk and could be tempted to invest in the 26-year-old at the end of the season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



54 touches

12/13 aerial duels won

5/7 ground duels won

1 key pass

1 goal



Sublime performance. ‍ Ivan Toney’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal:54 touches12/13 aerial duels won5/7 ground duels won1 key pass1 goalSublime performance. Ivan Toney’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal:54 touches 12/13 aerial duels won 5/7 ground duels won 1 key pass1 goal Sublime performance. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/P5GK3KsixH

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke was full of praise for Toney.

"I think Ivan Toney's proven this season that he's one of the best strikers in the Premier League - doing great things again at Brentford. He had an outstanding game against Arsenal, probably gave (William) Saliba his toughest game he's had all season, and not many forwards have been able to do that," said O'Rourke.

He added:

"So I think Ivan Toney's just helping himself and really establishing himself as a real top-class centre-forward right now in the Premier League. I'm sure all the clubs that are in the market for a No.9 this coming summer will be looking at Ivan Toney, and I'm sure Chelsea are keeping tabs on him because he has proved that he can handle it, and he can do it against the best defences."

Toney has amassed 15 goals and four assists in 23 games across competitions for the Bees this season.

Newcastle United want Mason Mount

Mason Mount could leave Chelsea this summer.

Newcastle United have entered the race for Mason Mount, according to Dean Jones.

The English midfielder's contract expires in less than 18 months, but Chelsea have struggled to tie him down to a new deal. Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“For sure Mount has been fantastic to work with, important player. I hope it gets resolved quickly”. Graham Potter on Mason Mount and his contract expiring in 2024: “It's always complicated [to comment on this]. It's best I leave it with Mason and the club”“For sure Mount has been fantastic to work with, important player. I hope it gets resolved quickly”. Graham Potter on Mason Mount and his contract expiring in 2024: “It's always complicated [to comment on this]. It's best I leave it with Mason and the club” 🚨🔵 #CFC“For sure Mount has been fantastic to work with, important player. I hope it gets resolved quickly”. https://t.co/PnknX6GHpn

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Mount is not short of suitors.

"I don't necessarily think there's just one other club interested in Mount. Liverpool are the most high-profile ones watching this situation. I know Newcastle are another club that have got an eye on him," said Jones.

The Englishman has registered three goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

Graham Potter opens up on recent criticism from fans

Graham Potter doesn't believe he's the problem at Chelsea. The Blues have endured a difficult time under the English manager, who took charge of the first team in September.

There have been calls for his head recently, with the London giants registering just one win in their last ten games across competitions.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK What’s your thoughts on what Graham Potter has said? What’s your thoughts on what Graham Potter has said? https://t.co/4hC6jmLqd3

After the game on Saturday, as relayed by Goal, Potter said that he understands the criticism after a home defeat.

"I’m sure there will be people out there that think I’m the problem, absolutely. I don’t think they’re right, but I’m not arrogant enough to say their opinion isn’t worth articulating. After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable," said Potter.

He continued:

"I think we’ve had a tough period, and I think we’ve had lots of challenges in terms of integrating young players into the Premier League. While results don’t go your way it can be tough; that is how it is."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26) in the Premier League.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes