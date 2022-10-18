Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League after nine games, four points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more. New manager Graham Potter has won all three league games in charge since arriving last month.

Meanwhile, the Blues are monitoring a Lille striker. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that N'Golo Kante could leave Stamford Bridge next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 18, 2022:

Chelsea monitoring Jonathan David

Jonathan David has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Jonathan David, according to Jeunes Footeux via Caught Offside.

The Canadian striker has caught the eye with Lille in recent seasons and played a starring role in their 2020-21 Ligue 1 triumph. The 22-year-old has been in blistering form this season as well, scoring nine goals in 11 games.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea manager wants to sign a new striker in January, and Potter has ticked the name of Jonathan David on his shortlist.



{Jeunes Footeux via Sport Witness} Chelsea manager wants to sign a new striker in January, and Potter has ticked the name of Jonathan David on his shortlist.{Jeunes Footeux via Sport Witness}

His steady rise has caught the attention of the Blues. The club are looking for a new striker despite roping in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, with the Gabon international well into his 30s. The London giants have set their sights on David and could dive for him in January.

N'Golo Kante could leave Stamford Bridge next year, says Fabrizio Romano

N'Golo Kante's contract expires next summer.

Fabrizio Romano reckons N'Golo Kante could leave Stamford Bridge next season as a free agent. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea but is yet to sign a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Feeling is that Kanté has serious chances to leave as free agent in June — also up to new directors.



More: There’s still no agreement between Chelsea and N’Golo Kanté to sign new contract. He’s happy in London — but there’s nothing agreed.Feeling is that Kanté has serious chances to leave as free agent in June — also up to new directors.More: youtu.be/ptfDVy4zJYE There’s still no agreement between Chelsea and N’Golo Kanté to sign new contract. He’s happy in London — but there’s nothing agreed. 🚨🔵 #CFCFeeling is that Kanté has serious chances to leave as free agent in June — also up to new directors.📲 More: youtu.be/ptfDVy4zJYE https://t.co/xgXpv5qfMY

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that there are complications in negotiations for an extension, which could lead to Kante's exit from Stamford Bridge.

"There are serious chances for Kante to leave Chelsea as a free agent. As of now, the situation is complicated in negotiations, so we have to consider Kante to leave Chelsea on a free as a serious, serious possibility," said Romano.

Kante has appeared just twice for the Blues this season and is currently out with an injury.

Danny Murphy heaps praise on Mason Mount

Mason Mount has been a regular feature in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has spoken highly of Mason Mount. The Chelsea midfielder was on song against Aston Villa on Sunday, scoring a brace to help his team secure three points.

Speaking after the game, Murphy praised Mount for his leadership while adding that he can play anywhere.

"Especially in the first half when Villa were massively on top, he stood up, and he showed leadership qualities. He got on the ball, and he showed moments of quality, which were rare for Chelsea. He’s a terrific talent; he can play anywhere," said Mount.

He continued:

"He plays all the games; his versatility helps him. Today he played No.10. Early in the game, he showed great awareness, and, yes, it’s a mistake by Mings, but you’ve still got to have the awareness to anticipate the mistake, which he did."

Murphy also pointed out that Mount can find space on the pitch.

‘The thing when he plays central is he knows how to find space, whether it’s drifting deeper or sometimes he’ll drift wide to where the space is. He’s just a really intelligent footballer. His first goals of the season would (have) you believe. It’s no coincidence that every manager that comes in keeps playing him every game," said Murphy.

Mount has appeared 13 times for the Blues in all competitions this season and has registered two goals. That includes a fabulous 25-yard free-kick at the weekend.

