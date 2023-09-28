Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues monitoring Victor Osimhen; club blamed for Moises Caicedo struggles, and more - September 28, 2023

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in their EFL Cup opener on Wednesday (September 27). New signing Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal of the game.

Meanwhile, the Blues are keeping a close eye on striker Victor Osimhen’s situation at Napoli. Elsewhere, the London giants have been blamed for midfielder Moises Caicedo’s struggles.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 28, 2023.

Chelsea monitoring Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Victor Osimhen, according to talkSPORT. The Nigerian striker’s future at Napoli has come under doubt following a recent controversy. The Italian champions shared a now-deleted video attempting to poke fun at their star man, which was not received well by the player.

Osimhen is reportedly contemplating taking legal action against Napoli, with the situation threatening to get out of hand. The Blues are mindful of developments and are hoping to make hay while the sun shines.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino remains in the market for a new No. 9, and there are few better than the Nigerian at the moment. The London giants are now planning to dive for the player should he become available in January or in the summer.

Blues blamed for Moises Caicedo struggles

Moises Caicedo (right) has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge

Liverpool insider Neil Jones has blamed Chelsea for failing to get the best out of Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion in British record £115 million move. However, he has failed to hit the ground running.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jones said that the Blues lack the structure to help new players flourish at the club.

“Chelsea’s recruitment has been a lot more ‘thrilling’ than Liverpool’s over the last 12 months, but what they don’t have is a structure into which new players can be slotted in and immediately shine.

"Mauricio Pochettino is a fine manager, but he is encountering similar problems to Graham Potter and Frank Lampard,” wrote Jones.

He continued:

“The team changes from week to week, big players with big transfer fees and big wages are struggling for form and fitness, and the general mood around the club is one of negativity and frustration.

"And as a result this collection of really good players, who have cost megabucks, looks far less than the sum of its parts.”

Jones warned that the London giants’ continued struggles could make players wary about a move to Stamford Bridge in the near future.

“The Blues’ recent record in the Premier League is little short of disgraceful, given the talent they have had at their disposal.

"They will improve, for sure, and I expect Caicedo to be a big player for them, but I do wonder whether their struggles since the Todd Boehly takeover might make players in the future think twice about whether Stamford Bridge is the right place to move to,” wrote Jones.

Caicedo turned down a move to Anfield this summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta opens up on Stamford Bridge exit

Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that parting ways with Chelsea this summer was not an easy decision. The Spanish defender left Stamford Bridge to return to Spain and joined Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to Diario de Noticias, Azpilicueta looked back fondly at his time with the Blues.

“Of course, it wasn’t easy. It’s 11 years of my life, a very important stage, but all stages have a beginning and an end and that’s how I take it. It’s time to turn the page.

"When I arrived at Chelsea, I didn’t do it as a star and, when I look back, I see that everything I achieved was based on a lot of effort and a lot of work,” said Azpilicueta.

He continued:

“I was captain of the team and got the recognition of the people. I feel very proud of everything we achieved in that time, and I am very grateful to the people of the club for everything they helped me.”

Azpilicueta has signed a one-year deal with Los Rojiblancos.