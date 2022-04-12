Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues need miracle to overcome Real Madrid, claims Thomas Tuchel; Juventus planning summer move for Timo Werner, and more - 11 April 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. The Blues have an uphill task ahead, as they trail 3-1 in the tie.

Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel believes his team need a miracle to overcome Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Juventus are planning a summer move for Timo Werner.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 11th April 2022:

Chelsea need miracle to overcome Real Madrid, says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea need a ‘fantastic script’ to overcome Real Madrid on Tuesday. The Blues stuttered to a 1-3 defeat at home to Los Blancos last week in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Tuchel's team now have a mountain to climb to reach the last four.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game, the German manager hinted that he has not given up hope yet, saying:

“We need nothing else than a fantastic script if we want to be able to overcome this. The challenge is incredibly high, given the circumstances of the first leg and where we play and against whom we play. It’s always allowed to dream, and it is sometimes important to imagine things and to dream about it, but it will not shift the focus from the fact that we need to deliver and be ready tomorrow."

He added:

"It’s worth trying in sports. It’s a beauty of the game that everything is possible always. We will try everything, and from there, we see. Hopefully belief grows within the match by our actions and hopefully we can fulfill our dream. But realistically we have to invest a lot and be at our very top level."

Tuchel added that Chelsea could use lessons learnt from the first leg to get the better of their opponents, saying:

“What chance do we have? Not the biggest chance. But we never manage our effort and belief by the chances we have for a result. Trying means that we will play to the full limit. It is unlikely that we make it, but it is worth trying. We will try to be in better shape and better condition than in the first match."

He added:

"We need to learn from last week's game. That's the beauty of the competition at this stage, that you have two matches at short notice, and you can learn from games. You can use pictures, moments and situations from the first leg to learn for the second leg. This is what we try to do, and will use for the preparation for this match."

Not many teams have overcome two-goal first-leg deficits away from home in the UEFA Champions League knockouts. So the holders do have their task cut out to continue their involvement in the competition.

Juventus planning summer move for Timo Werner

Timo Werner is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are planning a summer move for Timo Werner, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The German forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2020. Romelu Lukaku's second coming last summer forced Werner down the pecking order. Unfortunately, Werner has failed to take advantage of the Belgian’s poor form and is likely to be offloaded this summer.

The Bianconeri want to revamp their frontline at the end of the season and have their eyes on the former RB Leipzig man. The Serie A giants believe Werner can forge a stellar striking partnership with Dusan Vlahovic.

Interestingly, the German flourished in a two-man striking team at Leipzig and could rediscover his form alongside the Serb in Turin. The Blues could be willing to let him leave for a suitable offer.

Blues among favourites to sign Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez (left) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are among the favourites to sign Darwin Nunez this summer, according to Caught Offside via The Athletic. The Uruguayan striker has been exceptional for Benfica this season, scoring 31 times from 36 appearances. The Blues are looking for a new striker this summer and have Nunez on their wishlist.

Tuchel is likely to let both Lukaku and Werner leave at the end of the season. The German manager wants Nunez to lead his line but could face stiff competition from Manchester United for his signature.

Chelsea are more likely to offer Nunez UEFA Champions League football compared to the Red Devils, which could be a deciding factor in the race for his services. The striker could be available for €70 million.

