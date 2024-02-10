Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offer €100 million for Frenkie de Jong; club eyeing Dusan Vlahovic, and more - February 10, 2024

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (February 10) at Selhurst Park. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to offer €100 million for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 10, 2024.

Chelsea offer €100 million for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to offer €100 million for the services of Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to SPORT.

The Dutch midfielder remains a key member of Barcelona’s starting XI at the moment. He has appeared 22 times across competitions this season, scoring once. However, the Blaugrana are likely to be open to his exit to address their poor financial situation, and the Blues’ proposed offer could do the trick.

The London giants are hoping to take advantage of the situation and bring the 26-year-old to Stamford Bridge this year. Chelsea invested heavily in midfield last year, bringing in the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo on big-money deals.

However, neither player has been entirely convincing. Hence, the chance to sign someone like De Jong, who could sort out the middle of the park, could be too difficult to resist for the Blues.

Blues eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to Fichajes. The Blues’ struggles in front of goal this season has been well documented.

The London giants allowed Romelu Lukaku to leave on loan to AS Roma last summer, and his replacement Nicolas Jackson has been a disappointment. Christopher Nkunku’s injury woes haven’t helped either.

Chelsea are looking to address the situation by roping in Vlahovic. The Serbian hitman is a long-term target for the Premier League side and has been in good form for Juventus this season.

The 24-year-old has 12 goals and two assists in 23 outings across competitions, and his recent form has turned heads at Stamford Bridge. The London giants also have their eyes on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, but Vlahovic could be a cheaper alternative to the Nigerian.

Chelsea backed to bring Jose Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge

Jose Mourinho is yet to take his next assignment.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly could turn to Jose Mourinho as a possible replacement for Mauricio Pochettino this year, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Argentinean manager is under pressure at Stamford Bridge following a less than impressive season. The Blues are a whopping 17 points off the top-four, sitting in 11th place after 23 games.

Having invested heavily in the squad last year, Boehly is likely to demand improvements and could wield the axe unless results improve. Mourinho has already been touted as an option by multiple reports and is available after parting ways with AS Roma last month.

The Portuguese enjoyed tremendous success during his two stints with the Blues and could be open to a return for a third reign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that a defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final later this month could spell trouble for Pochettino.

"If they get battered, if Liverpool go and win that cup final three or four nil, there's going to be a real decision to be made because there are managers out there who would still like the Chelsea job.

"We know that Jose Mourinho is one of them who is available at the moment,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Seeing Todd Boehly in the past, and knowing that he likes that ego side of football, he considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo. I can't believe he wouldn't consider going back to Jose Mourinho if it seemed at all plausible."

Mourinho won three Premier League titles, three EFL Cups and one FA Cup during his time with the London giants.