Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offer €40 million for Barcelona star; Martin Keown praises star midfielder, and more - 15 January 2022

Chelsea succumbed to a 0-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday. The Blues were undone by a Kevin De Bruyne goal that has effectively ended their title challenge. They are now 13 points behind the league leaders with only 16 games left, which is seemingly an unassailable deficit.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have offered €40 million for the services of a Barcelona star. Elsewhere, Martin Keown has praised a Blues midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 15th January 2022.

Chelsea offer €40 million for Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea have offered €40 million for De Jong.

Chelsea have offered €40 million for the services of Frenkie de Jong, according to El Nacional.

The 24-year-old has blown hot and cold during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Camp Nou. De Jong struggled to impress against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, which Barcelona lost 3-2. His future at the club continues to hang in the balance, with an exit believed to be around the corner.

Chelsea are monitoring the Dutchman with interest. The Blues have a plethora of options in central midfield. However, there's a dearth of quality beyond their first eleven. Manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly has his eyes on De Jong as he looks for someone who can dictate proceedings in midfield.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old. The Blaugrana spent a fortune on the Dutchman, and have seemingly run out of patience with him.

De Jong was previously believed to be in the good books of Xavi. However, the emergence of Pedri, Nico Gonzalez and Gavi has pushed him down the pecking order.

Chelsea are willing to offer the Dutchman a new challenge. The Blaugrana want €60 million for the player, but could let him leave for €50 million.

Martin Keown praises Mateo Kovacic

Martin Keown has heaped praise on Mateo Kovacic.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has heaped praise on Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian midfielder has been outstanding for Chelsea recently. The 27-year-old has bagged two goals and five assists in 22 games for the Blues this season.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Keown praised the Chelsea defender for his energy and work ethic.

“N’Golo Kante is deservedly praised for his energy, but I don’t think Mateo Kovacic gets nearly enough credit for his work ethic. Chelsea’s midfielders cover massive distances, and they’ll find themselves outnumbered in midfield at times, given how City likes to flood that area with sky blue shirts,” wrote Keown.

Lewis Baker set to join Stoke City

Lewis Baker is close to joining Stoke City.

Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker is close to joining Stoke City this month, according to The Stoke Sentinel.

The 26-year-old rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, but has spent most of his career out on loan. First-team chances for him have been too few and far in between. It is unlikely Baker would break into the starting eleven under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are willing to let him leave, with Stoke City interested in his services. The 26-year-old is in the final year of his current contract, and looks set to leave the club this month.

