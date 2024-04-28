Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offer €40 million for Gabri Veiga; club wanted Darwin Nunez in 2023, and more - April 28, 2024

Chelsea only managed a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, April 27, in the Premier League. Noni Madueke and Conor Gallagher found the back of the net to secure a solitary point for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to offer €40 million for the services of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga. Elsewhere, the London giants were keen to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez last summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 28, 2024:

Chelsea offer €40 million for Gabri Veiga

Gabri Veiga has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to offer €40 million to secure the services of Gabri Veiga this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish midfielder caught the eye during his time with Celta Vigo and was a wanted man last summer. However, the 21-year-old shocked the world by deciding to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, and it now appears that he's regretting that decision.

Veiga is apparently keen to return to European football at the end of the season, and the Blues are offering him a lifeline. The club are looking to add more creativity to their ranks and have identified the Spaniard as an option.

The player's ability to play in midfield as well as attack also makes him an enticing prospect for the club. However, the London giants face competition from Real Madrid, Manchester City as well as Barcelona for his services.

Blues wanted Darwin Nunez in 2023, says Fabrizio Romano

Darwin Nunez has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were eager to sign Darwin Nunez in the summer of 2023, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues were keen to bring in a new No. 9 last year and had zeroed in on the Liverpool striker. However, a move failed to materialise, and the London giants eventually signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp refused to allow Nunez to leave.

“At the moment, just to be clear, I’m not aware of any negotiation or changes around the Darwin Nunez situation, there are no concrete updates.

"What I wanted to tell you guys is to remind you and to let you enter into the details of the story that Chelsea, at the end of the last summer transfer window, in the final weeks where they were looking for a striker, they really tried to bring in Darwin Nunez,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“They really had conversations to make it happen but for Liverpool it was a clear ‘No.’ What I heard is that Jurgen Klopp said no to that move, and really wanted to keep a crucial player for the present and future of Liverpool, but Chelsea were super keen on Darwin Nunez.

"Let’s see if some clubs will approach Liverpool this summer or if Darwin will end up staying at Liverpool where he remains an important player.”

The Uruguayan striker has appeared 51 times across competitions this season for the Reds, registering 18 goals and 13 assists.

Former player advises Chelsea against Mauricio Pochettino sack

Joe Cole wants Mauricio Pochettino to continue at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has advised the club against parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinean manager is in troubled waters at Stamford Bridge after a poor run of results in recent games. The Blues have won 13 and lost 11 of their 33 games in the Premier League this season and could miss out on European football next year.

However, speaking on TNT Sport, Cole said that Pochettino has done a good job given the circumstances.

“With the money that they’ve spent and the players that have come in and out the door, I think Mauricio is doing a fantastic job. I think he’s got the hardest job in world football,” said Cole.

He continued

“Expectations are massive and rightly so, because that’s what they used to the last 20 years, Chelsea had been as good as any club in Europe, barring probably Real Madrid, in terms of winning trophies that are competing in this league.

"They just need to stick with him and move forward. Changing managers, I promise you, is not the right way to go.”

Pochettino took charge at Stamford Bridge last summer and has overseen heavy investment in the squad.