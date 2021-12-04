Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offered chance to sign Bayern Munich star; club eyeing move for Columbian ace, and more - 4th December 2021

The Chelsea bandwagon was brought to an abrupt halt by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. The Hammers defeated The Blues 3-2, dealing Thomas Tuchel's men only their second defeat in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been afforded the opportunity to sign a Bayern Munich striker next year. Elsewhere, The Blues are eyeing a move for a Columbian star. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 4th December 2021.

Chelsea offered chance to sign Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea have been offered a chance to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea have been offered a chance to sign Robert Lewandowski, according to The Express via Ian McGarry. The Bayern Munich striker has been in glorious form in the last few seasons. His outstanding achievements with the Bavarian giants have earned him admirers at clubs around Europe. The Blues have a long-standing interest in the Polish striker.

Chelsea brought in Romelu Lukaku this summer to address their striking woes. However, the chance to sign Lewandowski could be too appealing to turn down. The Poland international has consistently been one of the best strikers in the world. The 33-year-old has achieved unbelievable goalscoring milestones in the last few seasons. Lewandowski now has 319 goals in 349 games for Bayern Munich, including 25 goals in 20 appearances this season.

However, with his current deal set to expire in 2023, the player's future is subject to speculation. Pini Zahavi, the player's agent, has reportedly offered Lewandowski to Chelsea. The move could see Timo Werner move to the Allianz Arena. The Blues star has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich have a long-standing interest in Werner, and could be willing to get him. The Bavarians are not too worried about Lewandowski's future at the club. However, Zahavi, who enjoys a stellar relationship with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, is planning to take his client to the Premier League.

Blues eyeing move for Luis Diaz

Chelsea are interested in Luis Diaz.

Chelsea are interested in Luis Diaz, according to Liga Financial via Pipe Sierra. The Colombian international has been in fine form for Porto this season. The 24-year-old has registered 12 goals and two assists in 17 games across competitions, forcing The Blues to take notice.

It was previously believed that the Portuguese club wanted potential suitors to meet the player's £68 million release clause. However, recent reports indicate that Porto are ready to let him leave for much less.

Chelsea could secure the player's services for £42 million. The Blues might face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United for the Colombian's signature, though.

Saul Niguez determined to prove his worth to Chelsea

Saul Niguez remains determined to resurrect his Chelsea career.

Saul Niguez remains determined to resurrect his Chelsea career, according to The Daily Mail.

The Spaniard joined The Blues on loan for the rest of the season this summer from Atletico Madrid. However, his time at Stamford Bridge has hardly been rosy thus far. The 27-year-old has started just two games in the Premier League for the London side, but was hauled off at half-time on both occasions.

However, Niguez remains committed to turning his season around. Chelsea are currently short-handed in midfield due to injuries, so the Spaniard could have more chances to make an impression.

