Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offered chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; club locked in negotiations for Juventus defender, and more - July 5, 2022

Chelsea are working to improve their squad ahead of a crucial season. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be eager to make a mark in the new campaign after failing to live up to expectations last season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been offered a chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the London giants are locked in negotiations with Juventus for a Dutch defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 5, 2022:

Chelsea offered chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Portuguese is pushing to leave Manchester United this summer.

The 37-year-old was the lone shining light in a dismal Red Devils team last season, top-scoring with 24 goals across competitions, and now wants to leave for greener pastures.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Ronaldo was discussed in a meeting between Todd Boehly and Mendes. Chelsea have not made any offer. No real indication Tuchel wants Ronaldo. Priority is Raheem Sterling & a full agreement with #MCFC is very close & expected to be finalised early this week. Ronaldo was discussed in a meeting between Todd Boehly and Mendes. Chelsea have not made any offer. No real indication Tuchel wants Ronaldo. Priority is Raheem Sterling & a full agreement with #MCFC is very close & expected to be finalised early this week.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been working to find a new home for his client for months. Stamford Bridge has emerged as a potential destination for the Portuguese this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was discussed in a meeting between the superagent and new Blues owner Todd Boehly.

However, the London giants are yet to submit an offer for Ronaldo. Tuchel has so far given no indication that he would like the Portuguese in his squad.

Blues locked in negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Blues are prioritising a move for Matthijs de Ligt. The Blues are eager to add more steel to their backline this summer. De Ligt is among the finest young defenders in Europe and has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job at Stamford Bridge.

Conn @ConnCFC Chelsea are still in pole position to sign De Ligt. The dream lives on. Chelsea are still in pole position to sign De Ligt. The dream lives on. https://t.co/bGPetfOaUQ

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are working to find an agreement with Juventus for De Ligt.

"Matthijs de Ligt is the priority for Chelsea, and contacts will continue this week with Juventus. A new proposal from Chelsea is expected to try to get closer to the request of the Italian club. There are real possibilities because De Ligt wants a move to the Premier League, but an agreement will have to be found with Juventus," wrote Romano.

He added:

"Manchester City defender and former Chelsea ace Nathan Ake is also high on the Blues’ list, while Jules Kounde remains an option but was a priority for Marina Granovskaia, while new owner Todd Boehly now prioritises other targets, and therefore Kounde is lower on the list – Barcelona are also interested in the Frenchman, so that could complicate that deal further."

Romano concluded:

"We’ll see who Chelsea end up with, but in my view, these are both top defenders, and fans should be perfectly happy if either of them joins. Replacing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen is not an easy job, but De Ligt or Kounde would put the Chelsea backline in very good shape."

Christian Pulisic wants to stay at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic wants to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic is eager to continue his association with the Blues beyond the summer, according to The Daily Mail via The Hard Tackle.

The American has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel recently. The 23-year-old has failed to make a mark in his three-year stay at the club, registering only 25 goals and 18 assists in 114 games across competitions.

The Blues have put him up for sale as they look to upgrade their attack this summer. Juventus are willing to accept a player plus cash deal involving Pulisic for Matthijs de Ligt, who's a target for the Premier League giants. However, the American wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and will not push for a move.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far