Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offered chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; Hakim Ziyech edging closer to Ajax return, and more - August 29, 2022

Chelsea remain eager to bolster their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to add more quality to his roster as he prepares to fight for silverware this season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before the end of the window. Elsewhere, Hakim Ziyech is edging closer to a return to Ajax.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 29, 2022:

Chelsea offered chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to The Metro.

The Portuguese is eager to leave Manchester United this summer and was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer. However, a move didn't materialise, with the London giants opting to concentrate on other targets.

The Blues have now been handed another opportunity to secure the signature of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered the player to the club once again.

Chelsea remain in the hunt for a new striker, with their pursuit of Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going nowhere, having lost Romelu Lukaku (loan) and Timo Werner earlier this summer.

As such, Ronaldo's availability could be a boon for the club, should they decide to explore that option. Tuchel is not entirely convinced by the Portuguese but might have his hands tied with time running out to sign a quality striker.

Hakim Ziyech edging closer to Ajax return

Hakim Ziyech could be heading back to Ajax this summer.

Hakim Ziyech is close to completing a move back to Ajax, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Moroccan has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea, and Tuchel has put him up for sale. The player is also keen to leave Stamford Bridge to resurrect his career.

A move back to the Eredivisie has been touted for a while. Antony's proposed move to Manchester United could pave the path for Ziyech's reunion at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Thomas Tuchel pleased with Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is pleased with new signing Raheem Sterling's performance against Leicester City. The Englishman moved to Chelsea from Manchester City this summer and scored his first two goals for the club on Saturday.

Speaking to the club's website, Tuchel said that Sterling had been eagerly waiting to get off the mark for the Blues.

"Everybody is waiting for the goals; he is waiting for the goals; he is here to score, and he is never shy to say it and take this responsibility. It’s on us to give him the opportunities, but there is not one percent of doubt to do it because he has done it for years and years in this league. He is mobile; he is dangerous; he breaks the lines," said Tuchel.

Tuchel added that Saturday's performance should help Sterling reclaim his confidence.

"He struggled a little bit with his confidence and his dribbling (against Leicester); you could see it, then we were one man down, and it was not obvious he would get chances to score, but he got three of them and scored twice. It was super important not only for us but also for him individually."

Sterling scored a brace to help ten-man Chelsea win 2-1 and move to sixth in the league table. He could have had a hat-trick but had an effort disallowed for offside.

