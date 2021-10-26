Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offered chance to sign Juventus defender; contract talks with Danish star stalled, and more - 26th October 2021

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for a Round of 16 game in the EFL Cup. The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table, and have been flawless in the EFL Cup as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been offered a chance to sign a Dutch defender who plays for Juventus. Elsewhere, contract talks with a Danish defender, whose current contract with the Blues expires next summer, have hit a standstill.

On that note, here's a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories as on 26th October 2021.

Chelsea offered chance to sign Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Matthijs de Ligt, according to Daily Star via Goal.

The Blues are eager for defensive reinforcements next summer after failing to secure the signature of Jules Kounde this year. Thomas Tuchel is concerned about the expiring contracts of quite a few of his defenders, and is expected to sign a world-class central defender next year. While Kounde remains among their targets, the London side have now been offered the chance to sign De Ligt.

Juventus are planning to offload the Dutchman next year. De Ligt currently earns £280,000 per week at Turin, so the Bianconeri are desperate to remove that amount from their wage bill.

The Dutchman also has a £130 million release clause which will come into effect next summer. With the Serie A giants keen to sell De Ligt, Chelsea might have the chance to sign him for far less than his release clause. The Dutchman is happy at Juventus, but could be convinced to make a move to Stamford Bridge.

Si & Dan Talk Chelsea @SiandDanTalkCFC Chelsea have been offered Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt. Juventus are ready to offload the De Ligt due to his base salary being a whopping £280,000-a-week, with favourable add-ons allowing him to achieve even more in bonuses.[ @NizaarKinsella Chelsea have been offered Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt. Juventus are ready to offload the De Ligt due to his base salary being a whopping £280,000-a-week, with favourable add-ons allowing him to achieve even more in bonuses.[ @NizaarKinsella ] https://t.co/OvmDgy8Shw

The Blues have already contacted Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, regarding a possible move for De Ligt. Chelsea have avoided doing business with the notorious agent in recent times, but could be willing to make an exception to secure De Ligt. Raiola has previously claimed his agent could move next summer.

Contract talks with Andreas Christensen have hit a standstill

Chelsea have not discussed a new contract with Andreas Christensen in the last two months.

Chelsea have not discussed a new contract with Andreas Christensen in the last two months, according to Goal. The Danish defender has been with the Blues for almost a decade, having joined them as a teenager. Christensen has emerged as a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans this year.

However, his current deal is set to run out next summer, and Chelsea are yet to tie him down to an extension. The Blues have initiated the process of offering him a new contract, but talks have stalled since August.

Chelsea defender set to be offered a new contract

Trevoh Chalobah is set to sign a new deal with Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah is set to sign a new deal with Chelsea, according to The Express.

The Englishman emerged in the scene in preseason, forcing Thomas Tuchel to sit up and take notice. The German was so impressed he integrated Chalobah into the first team squad. The Englishman has been a regular feature for the Blues this season, already starting five games in the Premier League and scoring twice.

Chalobah’s current deal expires in 2023, and Chelsea are set to tie him down to a new three-year contract.

