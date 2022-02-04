Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offered chance to sign Juventus star; club tipped to sign 'perfect' Ousmane Dembele, and more - 4 February 2022

Chelsea remain determined to bolster their squad this year. The London side refrained from investing in their squad in January, but are expected to have a busy summer ahead.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been offered the chance to sign a Juventus star. Elsewhere, Carlton Palmer believes Ousmane Dembele could be 'perfect' for the Premier League giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 4th February 2022:

Chelsea offered chance to sign Paulo Dybala

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Paulo Dybala.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Paulo Dybala, according to 90 Min. The Argentinean is in the final six months of his current deal with Juventus, but the Bianconeri have so far failed to tie him down to a new contract. He was apparently offered an €8 million annual contract, which the player verbally agreed to, but the club changed terms at the eleventh hour.

Dybala joined Juventus from Parma in 2015, and has enjoyed decent success at the club. He endured a prolonged dip in form after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin. However, the 28-year-old has stepped up this season after the departure of the Portuguese.

The Argentinean has 11 goals from 23 appearances this campaign, but looks set to leave the club in the summer. The Blues are among several Premier League clubs that have been offered his services.

Paulo Dybala created more chances in just 21 minutes against Colombia:



18 Touches

11 Passes

2 Chances Created

1/2 Crosses

1/1 Dribbles Complete

2/2 Ground Duels

1 Tackle





The London side are tipped to invest in their attack this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to add more bite to his frontline.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have failed to impress, and their futures at Stamford Bridge hang in the balance. Timo Werner is expected to leave Stamford Bridge, while Romelu Lukaku is struggling for form.

As such, Chelsea could be tempted to secure the services of Dybala, especially as he could be available for free. The Argentinean would be an upgrade on the likes of Ziyech, and could give Tuchel's attack the spark that has been missing so far. However, the Blues are not entirely convinced that the 28-year-old would leave Juventus.

Carlton Palmer tips Blues to sign 'perfect' Ousmane Dembele

Carlton Palmer believes Ousmane Dembele could be 'perfect' for the Blues.

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Ousmane Dembele could be 'perfect' for Chelsea. The Barcelona ace has been heavily linked with a summer move to Stamford Bridge.

He was offered wages lower than the £287,000 per week he's currently earning, which didn't enthuse the player. Dembele has also reportedly been told that he has played his last game for the club. He was widely tipped to leave the Camp Nou in January. However, despite reported interest from many clubs, Dembele stayed put.





Chelsea are ready to open talks with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé over a pre-contract agreement to join the club this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, the Englishman appeared confident that Dembele would join the Blues this summer.

“I do (see Dembele signing for Chelsea). The Premier League is where everybody wants to play. So, I do see that as a deal that could be done in the summer, especially with him available on a free transfer," said Palmer.

“He has worked with Tuchel before; Tuchel knows him, so it’s a perfect fit. I can 100% see that happening in the summer, especially given that he’s going to be available on a free transfer,” continued Palmer.

Chelsea will not be happy with a top-four finish, says Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson believes that the Blues may not be happy with a top-four finish this season.

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson believes the Blues may not be happy with a top-four finish this season. The London side have fallen behind in the Premier League title race, and are currently third in the league. They trail league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by ten points.

Speaking to The Metro, Johnson lauded Tuchel for the work he has done so far at the club.

"I think he (Tuchel) has done a great job; he has steadied the ship; he has won the Champions League. They probably should be closer to City at the moment, but I still think it’s a good season," said Johnson.

"I don’t think top four (would be a success). I think they need to finish second, and be closer to City. I don’t think they’ll be happy if they finish fourth. If they can just bridge the gap to City, and go deep in the Champions League, something like that, then it’ll be another good season," added Johnson.

Apart from the league, the Blues are in the fray in four different competitions this season.

Edited by Bhargav