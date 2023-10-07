Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offering €80 million for Dusan Vlahovic; club suffer Ollie Watkins blow, and more - October 7, 2023

Chelsea will look to continue their recent good form when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday (October 7) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are beginning to get their act together after a disappointing start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to offer €80 million for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins to Stamford Bridge in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 7, 2023:

Chelsea offering €80 million for Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to offer Juventus €80 million for the services of Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato.

The Serb is quickly establishing himself as one of the rising stars of European football. He has started the season brightly with Juventus, registering four goals and one assist in six games across competitions.

The Blues opted not to pursue the 23-year-old in the summer and have lived to rue that decision. Pochettino is keen to make amends, with his team struggling to score goals, and could return for Vlahovic in January.

The Bianconeri are willing to let the Serb go a proper fee, and should the Blues go ahead, the proposed offer is likely to convince the player.

Blues suffer Ollie Watkins blow

Ollie Watkins (right) has committed his long-term future to Aston Villa.

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Ollie Watkins. Aston Villa have announced that the Englishman has extended his stay at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fiery start to the campaign, scoring seven goals and setting up three more in 12 games across competitions. His efforts have endeared the player to the Blues, who're looking for attacking reinforcements ahead of the winter transfer window.

As such, Watkins' extension news will be a big setback to Pochettino’s plans. Watkins has reportedly penned a five-year deal with the Villans, so a move in 2024 could be nigh on impossible to complete.

After committing his future to Villa, the Englishman said that he's happy at the club.

“I’m really happy. I feel like this is the best place for me to play my football; I’ve still got a lot to achieve here. I feel like I’ve had a really good connection with the fans since I’ve come here.

"From day one, they’ve been really good with me. We’ve had highs and lows, but that’s football. You can see the direction of the club, and I want to be a part of that,” said Watkins.

Arsenal also had their eyes on the 27-year-old ahead of the winter.

Moises Caicedo only wanted Stamford Bridge move this summer

Moises Caicedo (right) arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer

Moises Caicedo only had eyes for Chelsea this summer, according to his agent Manuel Sierra. The Blues paid Brighton & Hove Albion a British record £115 million for the Ecuadorian. The 21-year-old turned down Liverpool in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Sierra said on Football sin Cassette that Caicedo rejected a move to Anfield, as he had promised to join the London giants this summer.

“The issue of not going to Liverpool instead of Chelsea was also questioned a lot. The offers were similar in every way. The issue was a question of values, principles and of giving the floor to someone.

"When Liverpool’s offer arrived, Brighton were asked for time so that Chelsea could match it. They did. They surpassed it and he ended up at Chelsea because he had given his word to Chelsea for quite some time,” said Sierra.

Sierra added that the Merseyside club have been on Caicedo’s trail for a while.

“Liverpool were always interested. We had meetings between January and May, but since May, we didn’t hear from them.

"Of course, we were surprised that suddenly they appeared with (an offer) that they had said they couldn’t do. The first thing we were told was, ‘Tomorrow you have to go to Liverpool to have a medical’,” said Sierra.

He continued:

“Of course, what is our reaction going to be if we have not negotiated, we have not spoken, we have not seen anything since May?

"Our phone conversations were clear at all times. We were clear as long as Chelsea offered the same conditions that Liverpool could. As I say, they surpassed it, so there was no complaint.”

Caicedo has endured a difficult start to life under Pochettino, though, appearing seven times across competitions this season.