Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offering player-plus-cash for Andre Onana; Mykhaylo Mudryk backed to succeed, and more - May 27, 2023

Chelsea host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (May 28) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's team are coming off a 4-1 humbling against Manchester United in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues have submitted a player-plus-cash offer for Andre Onana. Elsewhere, Mykhaylo Mudryk has been backed to succeed under Mauricio Pochettino.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 27, 2023.

Chelsea offering player-plus-cash for Andre Onana

Andre Onana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to include Kepa Arrizabalaga in an offer for Andre Onana, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has been a revelation for Inter Milan this season, registering 19 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues searching for a new goalkeeper this summer.

The London giants desire an upgrade on Kepa and Edouard Mendy, and Onana fits the bill. Chelsea are even willing to offer the Spaniard to sweeten a deal for Onana.

However, the Nerazzurri want a cash-only offer of €40-45 million, as they look to address their financial woes. The Serie A giants also need to fund a move for Guglielmo Vicario, who has been identified as a replacement for the Cameroonian.

Mykhaylo Mudryk backed to succeed

Mykhaylo Mudryk has failed to live up to the billing so far at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Mykhaylo Mudryk would flourish under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Ukrainian forward joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this January but has been a disappointment so far. The 22-year-old has struggled to come to terms with the rigours of the Premier League, registering two assists in 17 games across competitions.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Mudryk has been burdened by his massive transfer fee.

"The biggest problem he has is trying to live up to his price tag. Chelsea massively overpaid for him; spending £88.5m on a player who had played less than 50 games for Shakhtar Donetsk was a huge gamble," said Collymore.

He continued:

"He’s just a baby in terms of professional football – he’s basically a youth player that has only recently been promoted to the first team. If he had come through Chelsea’s academy and endured the same six months, no one would really be questioning it, but the fact he’s been signed for nearly £100m shows just how crazy the transfer was."

Collymore added that the London giants could consider offloading Mudryk if he fails to regain his form by the end of next season.

“Mauricio Pochettino is coming in, though, and he has a style of football that you would assume will benefit Mudryk, so if the Argentine can’t get a tune out of him, and we’re talking about him, in the same way, this time next year, then I think it’ll be time to worry – but as for right now, I think he still has huge potential, and next season, I do expect him to show vast improvements in his individual game," said Collymore.

Pochettino has a stellar track record with young players, so Mudryk could benefit from the Argentinean's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount not worth £85 million, says Stan Collymore

Mason Mount could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Stan Collymore believes Mason Mount is not worth £85 million. The English midfielder is locked in talks for an extension with Chelsea, but a breakthrough hasn't been reached yet. The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and could be offloaded this year unless he signs a new deal.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Arsenal and Liverpool are unlikely to pay over the odds for Mount given his contract situation.

"If Chelsea’s reported valuation of £85m for Mason Mount is serious, I would certainly not be entertaining that if I was any of the clubs interested,” said Collymore.

He added:

“If he really does end up leaving Chelsea for that kind of money, obviously, out of the clubs in the mix to sign him, Manchester United would be favourites because I don’t think Liverpool and Arsenal would go that high when they both have other targets, but as far as I am concerned, he’s not worth that, especially with just one year left on his contract.”

Recent reports have suggested that Mount prefers a move to Manchester United.

