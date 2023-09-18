Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues opted against Dusan Vlahovic move; club want Reece James stay, and more - September 18, 2023

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (September 17) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team have registered just one win in five league games this season.

Meanwhile, the Blues opted not to pursue Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants will only let go of captain Reece James for a blockbuster fee.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 18, 2023:

Chelsea opted against Dusan Vlahovic move

Dusan Vlahovic was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea opted not to move for Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Juventus were willing to let the Serbian striker leave for €40 million this year. The Blues were in the market for a new striker, and Vlahovic was on their wishlist.

The 23-year-old was expected to leave Turin amid reports of a fallout with manager Massimiliano Allegri. Despite not fully living up to expectations with the Bianconeri, the player's stock remained high, and he could have been a fine replacement for Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge. However, the London giants came to a decision along with boss Mauricio Pochettino not to target the player.

Chelsea were reluctant to match Juventus' asking fee for Vlahovic. Pochettino was also not convinced about the player's suitability to his plans. As such, the Blues decided against a move for the Serb. As things stand, they might not revive their interest in the 23-year-old next year.

Blues want Reece James stay

Chelsea are hoping to keep Reece James at Stamford Bridge despite the rising interest in his signature, according to Football Insider. The Englishman is currently out with an injury but remains highly rated at the club. The Blues handed him the armband this summer to signify his importance to their plans.

Pochettino is looking to build a team around the 23-year-old, who's tied to the London giants till 2028. There’s interest in the player’s signature from Real Madrid, who want him as the heir to Dani Carvajal. However, Chelsea will only let James go if they receive an offer they cannot refuse.

Mauricio Pochettino laments injury woes

Mauricio Pochettino has said that Chelsea are failing to live up to expectations this season due to a plethora of injuries. The Blues invested heavily on the squad this summer but are languishing in the bottom half of the league table after an indifferent start to the season.

The Argentinian told the club’s website that his team will be strong once he has all his players back from injuries.

“There are expectations. I think the fans know if you invest the money that people talk about in the media there is expectation.

"If you do not win, it is normal that the fans are not happy. What I can tell the fans are the circumstances, which we cannot change. The reality we cannot change. There are too many players not available,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“We will be strong when we have a full team. Any team in normal circumstances with all the team fit can compete. But what can we do?

"We have extraordinary belief but bad luck, because we have 12 injured players, plus then Cucurella, Madueke and Caicedo today. So we had young guys and two keepers on the bench.”

Pochettino, though, insisted that he's working to get the best out of the players available at his disposal.

“Am I going to cry or complain? No. I need to accept this challenge and keep being positive. Every team is going to compete, and it’s going to be difficult, but fair or not fair those are the circumstances.

"We need to accept it, and we need to be positive and patient. We are not going to change the way that we are going to do things,” said Pochettino.

The London giants next face Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24) in the Premier League.