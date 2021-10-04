Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues optimistic about extending contract of star defender, Atletico Madrid enter race for German ace, and more - 4th October 2021

Chelsea have been on a fantastic run of form this season in the Premier League. The Blues have won five of their seven games so far and have lost just once. Thomas Tuchel's wards have scored 15 goals and conceded just thrice, and are top of the table at the moment.

Chelsea are optimistic about their chances of renewing the deal a German defender whose current contract expires next summer. Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign a Blues striker.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from 4 October 2021.

Chelsea optimistic about extending contract of Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea remain optimistic about tying Antonio Rudiger down to a new deal

Chelsea remain optimistic about tying Antonio Rudiger down to a new deal, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The German defender is in the final year of his current contract with the Blues. Rudiger has turned over a new leaf under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel and is an integral part of the German manager's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, understandably, are eager to extend Rudiger's stay at the club. The Blues failed in an attempt to secure the services of Jules Kounde in the summer. The London side are planning to return for the player next summer, but there's no guarantee that a deal could materialize. Thiago Silva is also at the fag end of his career, which only increases Rudiger's importance to Tuchel.

The German defender will be free to talk to potential suitors in January unless he signs a new deal. With quite a few clubs plotting to take advantage of the situation, Chelsea are ready to resume negotiations with Rudiger's representatives to resolve the issue. The Blues want his future sorted before the end of December to avoid any complications.

Atletico Madrid enter race for Timo Werner

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Timo Werner

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Timo Werner, according to Caught Offside via Transfer Market Web. The German striker is no longer guaranteed a place in Chelsea's starting eleven since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. Werner is willing to cut short his association with the Blues to rejuvenate his career.

BirdAppTori @birdapptori Atletico Madrid are the latest club to enter the race to sign German forward Timo Werner, 25, from Chelsea. (Transfer Market Web) Atletico Madrid are the latest club to enter the race to sign German forward Timo Werner, 25, from Chelsea. (Transfer Market Web) https://t.co/f0lD5DwdkI

Bayern Munich and Juventus have been reported as possible destinations for the German. However, Atletico Madrid have now turned their attention to Werner. Chelsea share a stellar relationship with the La Liga giants, so a move to the Wanda Metropolitano cannot be ruled out.

Thomas Tuchel hails Chelsea star

Thomas Tuchel has hailed out of favor midfielder Ross Barkley

Thomas Tuchel has hailed out of favor midfielder Ross Barkley, who came off the bench to turn the tide in Chelsea's favor against Southampton. Tuchel also pointed out the Englishman had impressed against Juventus in midweek.

Also Read

"I’m also happy for Ross, who came on did what he had to do. He played a fantastic pass for Azpi in the build-up, he won some free-kicks, and he did well in an open game. He found some spaces, he plays with good energy, and his delivery was excellent" said Tuchel.

Chessy Hour® ☆☆ @ChessyHour Tuchel: "Barkley had a very good situation in Juventus when he delivered the pass to Romelu (Lukaku) for our biggest chance of the game and Ruben had a good match in the cup. Most important is that I feel Ruben and Ross at the moment feel no pressure." Tuchel: "Barkley had a very good situation in Juventus when he delivered the pass to Romelu (Lukaku) for our biggest chance of the game and Ruben had a good match in the cup. Most important is that I feel Ruben and Ross at the moment feel no pressure." https://t.co/6GcfYDvOl3

Edited by Arnav Kholkar