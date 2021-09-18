Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have to pay €40m to sign Spanish midfielder on a permanent deal, club ready to sell key defender for €20m, and more - 17th September 2021

Chelsea are preparing to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday for their next game in the Premier League. The Blues are riding high after a brilliant start to the new season. They will face a Tottenham Hotspur side who were taken apart by Crystal Palace last weekend.

Chelsea will have to pay €40m to permanently sign a Spanish midfielder who is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are willing to sell a key defender for just €20m in January.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 17 September 2021.

Chelsea have to pay €40m to sign Saul Niguez on a permanent deal

Saul Niguez has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will have to pay €40m to secure the services of Saul Niguez permanently, according to The Hard Tackle via Fabrizio Romano. The Blues secured the services of the Spanish midfielder on loan for the season on transfer deadline day this summer. Saul’s arrival is expected to aid Thomas Tuchel in his quest for more success this season.

The Spaniard was once a mainstay of Diego Simeone’s side at the Wanda Metropolitano, but his stocks have plummeted in recent times. Chelsea offered a lifeline to the player, who is keen to use the opportunity to get his career back on track. The Blues have now learned they can sign the player permanently for €40m next summer.

Chelsea already have three outstanding midfielders in N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, so Saul has his task cut out at Stamford Bridge. And to make matters worse, the Spaniard endured a poor debut against Aston Villa, where he had to be withdrawn at halftime. The Spaniard will have to ensure such performances are not repeated if he wants a permanent stay.

Blues ready to sell Antonio Rudiger for €20m

Chelsea could sell Antonio Rudiger in January

Chelsea are willing to sell Antonio Rudiger for a cut-price deal, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The German defender’s current deal expires next summer, and talks for an extension have been unsuccessful so far. The Blues have now decided to cut their losses and offload him in January instead of waiting for a solution. This could result in Rudiger’s departure in the summer as a free agent.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the player and will let him go at the turn of the year for a bid of just €20m. It would be a bargain price for a player who is among the finest defenders in Europe right now.

Chelsea target wants Inter Milan stay

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has asked his agent to negotiate a contract extension with Inter Milan, according to Sport Witness via Calciomercato. It would be a huge blow for Chelsea, who have an interest in the player. The Slovakia international’s current deal expires next summer and the Blues were hoping to lap him up for free.

However, the report claims that Skriniar loves the Nerazzurri and is determined to stay at the club. The two parties have already initiated talks for a new contract that would keep the player at the club until 2025.

