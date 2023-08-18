Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have to pay £50 million for Brennan Johnson; Newcastle agree Lewis Hall deal, and more - August 18, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (August 20) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the Blues this summer and will be eager to pick up his first win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson is set to cost £50 million. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have struck a deal with the Blues for defender Lewis Hall.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 18, 2023:

Chelsea have to pay £50 million for Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Brennan Johnson is likely to cost Chelsea £50 million this summer, according to The Times.

The Wales international has caught the eye with Nottingham Forest recently and is now wanted at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have turned their attention to the 22-year-old following their failed pursuit of Michael Olise.

Pochettino is working to add more firepower to his frontline before the end of this month and has set his sights on Johnson. The Welshman rose through the ranks at the City Ground and appeared 44 times for Forest last season, scoring 10 goals.

His efforts have earned him admirers at London, but prising him away is likely to be a costly affair.

Newcastle agree Lewis Hall deal

Newcastle United have agreed a £28 million deal with Chelsea for the signature of Lewis Hall, according to The Northern Echo.

The 18-year-old is highly rated at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are willing to let him go for a fair price this summer. There’s immense competition for places under Pochettino, with the London giants well-stocked in the left-back position. As such, Hall has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Newcastle are ready to take advantage of the situation and have submitted an offer that has convinced Chelsea. The Blues are still discussing the finer details of the deal to help them in the Financial Fair Play norms. The move is expected to be completed by this weekend.

Fulham want Armando Broja

Armando Broja could be on his way to Craven Cottage.

Fulham are keeping a close eye on Armando Broja, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Albanian striker’s future at Chelsea remains up in the air this summer. The 21-year-old could struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge this season following the influx of attacking talents. With Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in the books, and multiple players linked with moves, a exit could be on the cards for Broja.

The Cottagers are looking to add more bite to their attack before the end of this month and have turned to the 21-year-old. Jones told The Done Deal Show that West Ham United also have their eyes on the Albanian.

“I think we will get a good gauge on it on whether or not Broja will be able to speak to other clubs or not. That would be the one to make way.

"Right now, with Nicolas Jackson, you’re thinking Broja is the main backup and alternate option there. West Ham have had an eye on Broja for a while, and Fulham are having tentative steps around looking at the Broja perspective,” said Jones.

Broja could be a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who's set to move to Saudi Arabia.