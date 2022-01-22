Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues place enquiry for Lille striker; club eager to sign Ligue 1 defender, and more - 21 January 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Blues need all three points against their local rivals to get their campaign back on track. They are third in the points table. However, Thomas Tuchel's men are winless in their last four games, and 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have placed an enquiry for a Lille striker. Elsewhere, the Blues are eager to sign Sven Botman this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 21st January 2022.

Chelsea place enquiry for Jonathan David

The Blues have placed an enquiry for David (in red).

Chelsea have placed an enquiry for Jonathan David, according to The Hard Tackle via TSN. The Lille striker has been on the rise recently, which has caught the attention of the Blues.

The Canadian joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2020, and has gone from strength to strength since then. He was one of the driving forces of Lille’s Ligue 1 triumph last season. The 22-year-old has hit an even higher gear this campaign.

David has registered 16 goals (12 in the league) in 29 games across competitions this season, justifying the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the game. Real Madrid are already hot on his heels. Los Blancos, though, will face stiff competition from Chelsea for David's services.

The Blues are eager to bolster their attack this year. The London side invested heavily in Romelu Lukaku last summer. However, the Belgian has so far failed to live up to expectations, having scored just eight times across competitions in 23 games.

Thomas Tuchel does have Timo Werner in his ranks, but the German has failed to strike a chord at Stamford Bridge. Werner is likely to leave Chelsea this year, having scored just once in 11 league games, prompting the club to target a new number nine. However, Werner has managed five goals in four other competitions.

Nevertheless, the Blues seem to found their man in David, and the Premier League giants are in no mood to bide their time. They have already submitted an inquiry for the 22-year-old. However, landing David won't be a walk in the park, as Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool are also in the fray.

Blues eager to sign Sven Botman

The Blues are eager to sign Botman.

Chelsea are eager to sign Lille's Sven Botman, according to EPL Scouts. The Blues are looking to reinforce their backline this year amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of some of their defenders.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all in the final six months of their contracts. The Blues have failed to tie them down to new deals so far, and could lose all three for free this summer.

Get French Football News @GFFN

Sven Botman managed a 9/10 from GFFN for his display in leading 10-man Lille to a point at the Velodrome, here's his precise header. Lille's decision to keep the 21-year-old for now could be the difference between meeting their season's targets and not. Sven Botman managed a 9/10 from GFFN for his display in leading 10-man Lille to a point at the Velodrome, here's his precise header. Lille's decision to keep the 21-year-old for now could be the difference between meeting their season's targets and not. 🎯https://t.co/iJM4nT6SrO

Manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in fresh faces to address the issue, and has his eyes on Botman. The 22-year-old recently rejected a move to Newcastle United, paving the path for the Blues to get their man. However, Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the young defender.

Antonio Rudiger wants blockbuster contract to remain at Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger wants a four-year contract worth €55 million to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger wants a four-year contract worth €55 million to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to Marca.

The German defender’s current contract expires this summer, and he is locked in negotiations with Chelsea for an extension. The Blues are ready to offer him weekly wages of €140,000. However, the 28-year-old, who is a key player in Thomas Tuchel's team, is unimpressed by the proposal, and wants more.

Rudiger is now assessing his options, although the door for the London side has not been slammed shut just yet. Should that option not work out, the German won't be short of suitors, though. Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich are interested in his services. Real Madrid were also previously in the fray, but they have pulled out.

