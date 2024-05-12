Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plan Ian Maatsen exit, Romelu Lukaku unlikely to stay at AS Roma, and more - May 12, 2024

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday, May 11, in the Premier League. Goals from Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolas Jackson bolstered their team's chances of securing European football next season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to cash in on Ian Maatsen this summer. Elsewhere, AS Roma are unlikely to make Romelu Lukaku's stay at the club permanent.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 12, 2024.

Chelsea plan Ian Maatsen exit, says journalist

Ian Maatsen

Chelsea are ready to offload Ian Maatsen this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Dutch left-back was allowed to move to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January and has been a revelation at the Signal Iduna Park so far. Maatsen is now a first team regular for the Bundesliga side, registering two goals and two assists from 21 outings across competitions. The German side are pleased with his efforts and want to keep him permanently at the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that Dortmund are hoping to get a deal done for lower than the 22-year-old's £35m release clause.

“Maatsen has done fantastic at Dortmund, he's the right profile and style for them, and it's still clear that Chelsea want to sell and Maatsen is very settled at Dortmund. I think he can have other offers, but I think if Dortmund and Chelsea can come to an agreement then there's no reason why that deal won't get done," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“The easiest thing is for Dortmund to trigger the £35 million release clause, but at the moment, they're looking a little bit lower than that. And you would expect them to try their luck lower, knowing that they've always got the clause to fall back on if they wish to.”

Maatsen has appeared just 16 times for the Blues' senior side in his career.

Romelu Lukaku unlikely to stay at AS Roma, says Fabrizio Romano

Romelu Lukaku

AS Roma won't be able to afford a permanent stay for Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian striker joined the Italian side from Chelsea on loan last summer and has been in fine form so far. Lukaku has registered 20 goals and four assists from 45 outings across competitions for Roma.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the player's exorbitant wages, coupled with his £38m release clause, mean he is too expensive for the Serie A side.

“Even if AS Roma qualifies for the Champions League next season, it’s still going to be very difficult for the Italian club to keep Romelu Lukaku for the 2024/25 season. It’s a really expensive deal with Chelsea as the striker has a £38m clause and also the player’s wages will be high,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I expect Roma to move on from Lukaku this summer, leaving Chelsea to look at different solutions for Romelu as he will not return to the Italian capital. There is interest from Saudi Arabia but that is not the only possibility for the striker. The 30-year-old is still young and is still a top player, which he has shown this season by scoring 20 goals in a Roma shirt.”

The London giants are already eyeing Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as a replacement for Lukaku.

Mauricio Pochettino's future to be decided this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano

Any decision on Mauricio Pochettino's future will be taken at the end of this season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinian manager's position at Chelsea remains under scrutiny, although his team have been on the rise in recent games. Pochettino recently added to speculation regarding his next move by insisting that he will also have a say in his future.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the club hierarchy are happy with the team's recent performances.

“Mauricio Pochettino may have raised some eyebrows with his recent comments about his future, but the reality is this: Chelsea are happy with the team’s recent performances, but also Pochettino knows any decision was always going to be made close to the end of the season,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“This is something the club has always confirmed even in difficult, really difficult moments months ago. So that remains the case.”

The London giants' win over Nottingham Forest was their third in a row in the league for the first time this season.