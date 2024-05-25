Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plan seven-year Victor Osimhen deal, club eyeing Bradley Locko, and more - May 25, 2024

Chelsea are working on their plans for the summer after finishing sixth in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager has parted ways with the club, who are now looking for his successor.

Meanwhile, the Blues are working on a seven-year deal for Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Bradley Locko.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 25, 2024.

Chelsea plan seven-year Victor Osimhen deal

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are preparing a seven-year deal for Victor Osimhen, according to TEAMtalk.

The Nigerian forward saw his stock touch the sky after helping Napoli win the Serie A title last season. He signed a new deal with the Italian club last December, but that hasn't ended speculation regarding his future. Osimhen is expected to take the next step in his career this summer and is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants are looking for a new No. 9 this year, with Romelu Lukaku no longer part of their plans. The Belgian was allowed to join AS Roma on loan last summer and is expected to leave permanently before the new campaign. His replacement, Nicolas Jackson, hasn't lived up to expectations and Osimhen has been identified as an upgrade.

The report adds that the 25-year-old has already agreed to join the Blues, who are finalizing his contract. The Nigerian has a £111 million release clause in his contract, so he is likely to cost a fortune.

Blues eyeing Bradley Locko

Bradley Locko

Chelsea are interested in Bradley Locko, according to GIVEMESPORT. The French left-back has caught the eye with Brest this season, registering three assists from 35 outings across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at Stamford Bridge, with a new left-back high on the club's agenda. There remain concerns regarding Ben Chilwell's fitness and form, while Marc Cucurella's future is up in the air as well.

The London giants believe Locko can help address the situation. The Ligue 1 side are apparently willing to let him go for £25 million this summer, but there's rising interest in the 22-year-old's services. Manchester United are planning to move for him this year, while West Ham United and Newcastle United are also hot on his heels.

Enzo Maresca keen for Stamford Bridge job, says Fabrizio Romano

Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca is eager to take charge at Stamford Bridge this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week. Recent reports have suggested that they have Maresca on their radar. The Italian manager has earned rave reviews after winning the Championship with Leicester City this season and earning them promotion to the Premier League.

In his column for Caught Offside, however, Romano added that Maresca is not the only candidate for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m receiving many questions about Enzo Maresca guys, and I can confirm that Maresca is super open and super keen on joining Chelsea. So it’s a concrete possibility,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“He’s not the only target. Hoeness doesn’t want to leave Stuttgart, Michel is also very happy at Girona, but Thomas Frank remains there, McKenna remains there and it’s true that there is also another candidate in Chelsea’s list but there’s no clarity on who that is yet, so they are still discussing all the possibilities.”

Romano went on to state that Maresca turned down the Sevilla job as he wants to stay in the Premier League.

“Maresca said no to Sevilla, he wants to work in the Premier League, at Leicester or any other club, he wants to stay in England and he has a release clause around €10m. It’s really open, and I understand why Chelsea are taking their time to pick the best option possible,” wrote Romano.

The Foxes enjoyed an impressive campaign under the Italian manager in the Championship, winning 36 of their 53 games this season.