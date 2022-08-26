Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning €120 million offer for AC Milan attacker; club end pursuit of Leicester City defender, and more - August 26, 2022

Chelsea will welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday hoping to get their season back on track. Manager Thomas Tuchel endured a difficult time against Leeds United last weekend and will be eager to put the defeat behind him.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a €120 million offer for an AC Milan attacker before the end of the summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have ended their pursuit of a Leicester City defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 26, 2022:

Chelsea planning €120 million offer for Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to submit a €120 million offer for Rafael Leao before the end of the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via The Hard Tackle.

The Portuguese has been one of the stars of the show at AC Milan recently. The 24-year-old registered 11 goals from 34 games last season in Serie A, helping the Rossoneri win their first league title in 11 years.

{Gazzetta dello Sport} Chelsea are willing to go as high as €120m for Milan star Rafael Leão.{Gazzetta dello Sport}

His recent rise has endeared the player to clubs around Europe, including the Blues.

Tuchel is eyeing attacking reinforcements before the end of the transfer window - having seen Romelu Lukaku (loan) and Timo Werner depart - and is ready to break the bank for Leao. However, Milan value their prized asset at €150 million and are unlikely to let him leave for anything less.

Blues end Wesley Fofana pursuit

Wesley Fofana is unlikely to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, according to The Sun.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the French defender this summer. Tuchel added Kalidou Koulibaly to his roster this summer but remains eager to add more steel to his backline. The German turned his attention to Fofana after missing out on Jules Kounde.

However, Leicester City have proven to be a tough customer so far. The Foxes have rejected multiple bids from the London giants, including a recent one of over £70 million. Leicester want £85 million to part ways with the 21-year-old, promoting Chelsea to abandon their pursuit of Fofana and move on to alternate targets.

Mateo Kovacic desperate to return to action

Mateo Kovacic could return to action this weekend.

Mateo Kovacic has revealed that he hates being ruled out of action. The Croatian has struggled with injuries since pre-season but is now finally available for selection ahead of Saturday's tie.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Kovacic said that the injury provided him with an opportunity to invest in himself.

"It is nice to be back on the pitch after I missed two weeks. It has been tough to come back, but it’s very nice, and I cannot wait to be back with the boys on the pitch. I am ready for what is coming," said Kovacic.

He added:

"I hate it (being ruled out). It was tough, but the injury gives you something to improve more on the other side, I improved in the gym a little bit. I did some extra work, and I feel good now to start."

The midfielder added that he's always nervous whenever he's on the sidelines during games.

"I am very nervous on the sidelines; I hate not being on the pitch, as it is so difficult. I try and support the team in both good and tough moments, and I think it is important that everybody is involved, we act as a group and continue what we are doing in the last few years. That is how it should be," said Kovacic.

The Croatian continues to be an essential part of Tuchel's plans at the moment.

