Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning 2023 move for Inter Milan forward; Jorginho waiting for Barcelona, and more - October 29, 2022

Chelsea will travel to the Amex on Saturday (October 29) to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. New manager Graham Potter will be eager to continue his unbeaten run against his former side.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to move for an Inter Milan forward in 2023. Elsewhere, Jorginho is awaiting Barcelona's proposal before making a decision on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 29, 2022:

Chelsea planning 2023 move for Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to move for Lautaro Martinez next summer, according to Inter Live via Football Talk.

The Argentinean has been outstanding for Inter Milan recently, emerging as one of their key players. Martinez has registered seven goals from 16 appearances across competitions for the Nerazzurri, while his all-round play has also caught the eye.

The Blues have been impressed by his steady rise and are planning to take him to Stamford Bridge next year. The London giants brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to address their attacking woes this summer. However, the Gabon international has failed to live up to the billing, managing just three goals in ten games across competitions.

The Premier League giants want an upgrade on Aubameyang and have set their sights on Martinez. The 25-year-old is valued at £77 million by Inter. The Serie A giants were recently fined by UEFA for a financial fairplay breach, so a high-profile exit could happen soon.

However, with a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku unlikely, Chelsea may have to pay a premium price to get Martinez.

Jorginho awaiting Barcelona offer

Jorginho has admirers at the Camp Nou

Jorginho is awaiting a proposal from Barcelona in January before making a decision on his future, according to Sport via Caught Offside.

The Italian is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea but is yet to commit himself to the club. The 30-year-old remains a pivotal part of Graham Potter's squad and has appeared 16 times this season across competitions, scoring thrice.

Barça Capricorn ♑ @capricorn_barca Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is awaiting a proposal from FC Barcelona before deciding on his Chelsea future [sport] Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is awaiting a proposal from FC Barcelona before deciding on his Chelsea future[sport] 📌 Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is awaiting a proposal from FC Barcelona before deciding on his Chelsea future ⏳ [sport] https://t.co/uk3MJZI5CJ

The Blues have reportedly initiated steps to tie him down to a new deal, with the Blaugrana lurking in the corner.

Jorginho wants his future sorted in January but is waiting for the La Liga giants to present a proposal. The player's agent has already held talks with Barcelona regarding a possible move. Jorginho has informed the Blaugrana that he will wait for their offer before arriving at a decision.

Graham Potter opens up on Amex return

Graham Potter has said that the chance to join Chelsea was too good to turn down. The Englishman took over at Stamford Bridge after the departure of Thomas Tuchel and has since steadied the Blues' faltering ship. The Blues have done very well under his stewardship, going unbeaten since he took charge.

Speaking ahead of the game against Brighton, Potter said that he's looking forward to facing his former team.

"Of course, it will be special for me to go back to Brighton. I spent three happy years there, and I’m looking forward to going back. Sometimes life throws you opportunities, and you have to take them or not. The chance to become head coach at Chelsea was a fantastic opportunity for me and my staff," said Potter.

He added:

"The timing wasn't great for anybody, and sometimes that happens, but the decision to work here was too good to turn down. I don't have expectations of the what the crowd will be like towards me, as most people I've spoken to from Brighton have been supportive and thankful. Nonetheless, I'm not naive, and I know that's not always universal."

Potter has taken his team to fourth in the Premier League after 11 games.

Poll : 0 votes