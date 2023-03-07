Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning €80 million Frenkie de Jong move; club have to break bank for Josko Gvardiol, and more - March 7, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to host Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (March 7) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Graham Potter's team have a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to submit a €80 million offer for Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants will have to break the bank for Josko Gvardiol.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 7, 2023:

Chelsea planning €80 million Frenkie de Jong move

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to offer €80 million for Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Dutch midfielder is a target for Manchester United, who have been hot on his heels for a while. However, the Blues have now entered the fray and are threatening to use their financial muscle to prise him away from Barcelona.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Frenkie de Jong’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid:



Put in a SHIFT. ⚙️ Frenkie de Jong’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid:90% pass accuracy56 touches7/10 ground duels won3 interceptions3 tackles won2/2 dribbles completed2/3 long balls completed1 clearance 1 blockPut in a SHIFT. ⚙️ https://t.co/XWuMgEO1IK

The London giants have invested heavily in the squad this season, and that trend is expected to continue this summer.

Chelsea have now set their sights on De Jong, but the player wants to stay at the Camp Nou. However, the Blues are aware of the Blaugrana’s precarious financial position and are planning to turn their heads with an astronomical offer.

The final decision on any deal will rest on De Jong, who has a contract with the La Liga giants till 2026. The Dutchman has registered 32 appearances across competitions this season for Barcelona, picking up two goals and an assist.

Blues have to break bank for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will have to pay a world record fee for Josko Gvardiol, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Croatian defender has gone from strength to strength at RB Leipzig in recent seasons. He gave a fine account of himself at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, forcing clubs across the continent to take note.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Liverpool explored conditions of the deal in January, Chelsea keen on signing him since last summer. Open race.



bit.ly/3LhLd2b Joško Gvardiol, one of the most wanted players around Europe. Manchester City want him — Guardiola, big fan and he’s in #MCFC list.Liverpool explored conditions of the deal in January, Chelsea keen on signing him since last summer. Open race. Joško Gvardiol, one of the most wanted players around Europe. Manchester City want him — Guardiola, big fan and he’s in #MCFC list. ⭐️🇭🇷Liverpool explored conditions of the deal in January, Chelsea keen on signing him since last summer. Open race.🎥 bit.ly/3LhLd2b https://t.co/tF1a9rvony

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Gvardiol’s suitors will have to pay over €80 million for his signature.

"At the moment Liverpool have explored conditions of the deal in January for Gvardiol but he was not on the market. I’m sure Liverpool will have kind of list for centre-backs, but the priority remains to refresh the midfield; this is crucial for Klopp," wrote Romano.

He added:

“At the moment I’m aware of Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool but it’s still March and nothing is agreed, so we have to keep the race open. I think Gvardiol will become the most expensive centre back ever, more than €80m fee.”

The 21-year-old has appeared 29 times for Leipzig this season, registering two goals.

Chelsea want Graham Potter to succeed, says Stan Collymore

Chelsea are determined to help Graham Potter succeed at Stamford Bridge, according to former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore.

The English manager took charge of the Blues last September but has endured a difficult start to his tenure so far. Potter has failed to get his expensively assembled team firing on all cylinders, prompting calls for his head.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Collymore said that the win against Leeds United has helped Potter buy some time.

"Chelsea finally got a win, albeit an unconvincing one against Leeds, but it buys Graham Potter time, and time isn’t his friend at the moment. We know there have been rumours about the Chelsea board looking at this man or that man, but that by and large the important people on the Chelsea board are determined for Potter to succeed,” wrote Collymore.

He added:

“I hope he does, and I think there is a window there for him to secure his position – it doesn’t matter how the wins come, as long as you’re picking up three points it keeps the wolf from the door for another few weeks. Potter just needs to get Chelsea into an acceptable position now."

Collymore went on to speak highly of Potter.

“[…] I think Potter is a very good coach, I really admire him, and have spoken before in this column about how I bumped into him on holiday and chatted football, and I think, just as we’re seeing with Eddie Howe having relative success with Newcastle, it’s important for English coaching that these guys do well.”

Potter's position could come under question if he fails to get the better of Borussia Dortmund.

