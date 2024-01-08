Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning blockbuster Victor Osimhen deal; Ian Maatsen set to leave, and more - January 8, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming EFL Cup semifinal first leg against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday (January 9). Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a convincing 4-0 win over Preston North End in their FA Cup win at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to break the bank for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen next summer. Elsewhere, Ian Maatsen is all set to move to the Bundesliga on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 8, 2024:

Chelsea planning blockbuster Victor Osimhen deal

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to go all guns blazing for Victor Osimhen in the summer, according to II Matino.

The Nigerian forward is a long-term target for the Blues, thanks to his spectacular form with Napoli. Osimhen helped the club win Serie A last season, etching his name in the folklore at Naples.

Pochettino is on the lookout for a new striker this year, possibly a replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku. The 25-year-old has been identified as the right man for the job.

The Nigerian has been impressive for the Italian champions this season as well, registering eight goals and three assists in 18 outings across competitions.

He recently signed a new deal with the club that will keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium till 2026. His new contract reportedly has a €120 million release clause, which the London giants are planning to exercise this summer.

Ian Maatsen set to leave

Ian Maatsen is all set to move to the Signal Iduna Park.

Ian Maatsen is set to join Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan deal, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Dutch left-back has been in and out of the first team at Chelsea this season, amassing 15 appearances across competitions, starting three.

Maatsen is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge and has turned heads at multiple clubs across Europe. Dortmund have recently been in touch with the Blues, who are willing to let him leave on a temporary deal to secure regular football.

Talks have progressed well and are reportedly in the final stages, with a verbal agreement in place.

Ange Postecoglou wants Conor Gallagher at Tottenham

Conor Gallagher has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of Conor Gallagher, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air, with his contract expring in 2025. The Blues haven’t offered him a new deal yet, and Romano has previously said that the club are ready to offload him for the right price this month.

Gallagher has been a first-team regular under Pochettino recently and reportedly wants to stay with the London giants.

The 23-year-old has started 22 of his 24 appearances for Chelsea this season. Speaking to Kick, Romano added that Tottenham Hotspur are not in talks with the Blues regarding a possible move this month.

“Do Tottenham like and appreciate Conor Gallagher? For sure, Tottenham tried to bring in Conor Gallagher in the summer. Why did Tottenham want Gallagher? Because Ange Postecoglou, from what I’m hearing, is in love with the player, he believes he’s a top player, Tottenham really appreciate Gallagher for sure, but are Tottenham and Chelsea in talks with Gallagher? Right now, at the beginning of January? No,” said Romano.

Gallagher rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and will not be short of suitors if he's put up for sale.