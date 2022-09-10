Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning Bosman move for Manchester United forward; Graham Potter arrival unlikely to alter Romelu Lukaku situation, and more - September 10, 2022

Chelsea will be back in action next week in the UEFA Champions League when they lock horns with RB Leipzig at home. Graham Potter's debut as Blues’ manager has been delayed after the league game against Fulham was postponed following the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, the London giants are planning a Bosman move for a Manchester United forward next summer. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Potter's arrival at Stamford Bridge is unlikely to change Romelu Lukaku's situation.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 10, 2022:

Chelsea planning Bosman move for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning a Bosman move for Marcus Rashford next summer, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The English forward is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United, although the club have the option of an additional year. Rashford endured a difficult 2021-22 season at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are yet to offer him a new deal.

The Blues are hoping to take advantage of the situation and pick him up for free next summer.

New Blues owner Todd Boehly is planning to build a team for the future and has his eyes on Rashford. However, the Englishman has regained form under new United manager Erik ten Hag and has also flourished in a No. 9 role. He's highly regarded at Old Trafford, and Manchester United are unlikely to let him leave.

Graham Potter arrival unlikely to alter Romelu Lukaku situation, says Fabrizio Romano

Romelu Lukaku left Stamford Bridge on loan this summer.

Graham Potter's arrival at Stamford Bridge is unlikely to affect Romelu Lukaku's situation at Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian striker is on a one-year loan at Inter Milan, who are pleased to have the player back.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as relayed by Read Chelsea, Romano said that the Nerazzurri want to keep hold of Lukaku for one more season.

"Inter CEO Marotta yesterday night say it is too early to say what happens; we will see at the end of the season. The feeling at Inter is that the Tuchel sack story is not going to change the situation around Lukaku," said Romano.

He added:

"They feel that they will have a chance to keep Lukaku for one more year at least on loan also for season 2023-2024, but it has to be negotiated with Chelsea. They already discussed it when they built the one-year loan deal, but it has to be negotiated with Chelsea so let’s see if Graham Potter will decide to change the situation."

Romano added that Inter are happy with Lukaku, who also wants to stay at the San Siro, and the situation is unlikely to change.

"But Inter are absolutely happy with Lukaku and optimistic that they can keep Romelu long term because there is an important point: Lukaku only wants Inter as of today. We will see at the end of the season, but as of now, for Lukaku, it’s only Inter, and Inter more than happy with him, so the expectation is for the situation not to change," said Romano.

Lukaku has one goal from three appearances for the Serie A giants this season.

Graham Potter plotting double raid on former club

Leandro Trossard could be on the move in January.

Graham Potter is plotting a raid on Brighton & Hove Albion for Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo next year, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

With the transfer window closed, Potter will have to work with the squad at his disposal for the rest of the year. However, the Englishman could return to his former club for some shopping at the turn of the year or next summer.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK My one request to ALL Chelsea fans is let’s get behind the new manager Graham Potter & the team. Don’t want fans to be negative. My one request to ALL Chelsea fans is let’s get behind the new manager Graham Potter & the team. Don’t want fans to be negative. https://t.co/jzezpzEJdo

Trossard is in the final year of his contract, and his versatility could help address multiple issues at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Caicedo could be a fine replacement for either Jorginho or N'Golo Kante, who are both in the final year of their contract.

