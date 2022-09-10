Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to bring in new sporting director; Thomas Tuchel wasn't involved in Denis Zakaria signing, and more - September 9, 2022

Chelsea's weekend fixture against Fulham has been postponed due to the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As a mark of respect, all sporting activities have been deferred as the nation goes into mourning.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to bring in a new sporting director by November. Elsewhere, recently sacked Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was not involved in Denis Zakaria's arrival at Stamford Bridge from Juventus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 9, 2022:

Chelsea planning to bring in new sporting director

Chelsea are planning to bring in a new sporting director before the end of the year, according to The Independent.

New manager Graham Potter is likely to be involved in the selection process as consortium owner Todd Boehly targets sustained excellence at Stamford Bridge. The Blues want to complete the process by November so that they can make the most of the January transfer window.

The club are wary about appointing big names who shuffle between top clubs. Instead, the London giants want to install a world-class sporting director at the club with long-term targets in their sight.

Thomas Tuchel wasn't involved in Denis Zakaria signing

Denis Zakaria arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Thomas Tuchel wasn't involved in the arrival of Denis Zakaria this summer, according to The Athletic via The Chelsea Chronicles.

The German manager oversaw an eventful summer at Stamford Bridge, with the new owners bringing in quite a few players. Tuchel had okayed the arrival of the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and even the late pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, the club didn't seek the German manager's approval for the move for Zakaria. Tuchel was interested in a new midfielder in the summer, but it's not clear whether the Swiss international was on his wishlist.

Derby County manager backs Graham Potter to instill philosophy at Stamford Bridge

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior has backed Graham Potter to instill his style of play at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman was appointed as the new Chelsea boss this week after an impressive run with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Derby Telegraph, Rosenior was full of praise for Potter.

"I had some really great conversations with Graham on a one-to-one level. What he underpinned for me was to always be yourself. He's a really down to earth, humble guy and an outstanding coach," said Rosenior.

He added:

"I was fortunate to watch him on the training ground; he's clear in his ideas. What he does have is a fundamental style of play. You need that in the modern game' that's something I've learnt, not just from him, but from my studying of the game."

Rosenior added that Potter would look to mould the Blues team into his philosophy.

"I want people to look at my team play and say, 'that's a Liam Rosenior team'. The same with Graham; he's done that at Brighton, and I'm sure he'll do that at Chelsea," said Rosenior.

Rosenior also added that Potter's appointment at Stamford Bridge would instill confidence in English managers.

"100 per cent. It's always been a frustration of mine, the mindset and attitude towards English coaching, so when I see someone like Graham, who went to Sweden in the fourth tier, got them promoted three times and ended up in Swansea and did a great job," said Rosenior.

Potter will have to wait for his first game as Chelsea boss, as all league games have been postponed this weekend.

