Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning Conor Gallagher renewal; Tottenham want Trevoh Chalobah, and more - December 1, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League tie against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (December 3). Mauricio Pochettino's team are tenth in the league after 13 games, with four wins and five defeats.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to hand midfielder Conor Gallagher a new contract. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 1, 2023:

Chelsea planning Conor Gallagher renewal

Conor Gallagher (left) has been impressive at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to extend Conor Gallagher's stay at Stamford Bridge, according to TEAMtalk.

The English midfielder's contract expires in 2025, and he was also linked with an exit this summer. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United were interested in the player, but Gallagher opted to stay.

That decision has been vindicated; despite an influx of new players this year, the 23-year-old has held his own under Pochettino. Gallagher has appeared 16 times fthis season, starting all but one game. The club are pleased with his efforts and want to reward him with a new deal.

Tottenham Hotspur want Trevoh Chalobah

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Trevoh Chalobah, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English defender is a peripheral figure at Chelsea and is expected to leave at the turn of the year. Chalobah was wanted by Bayern Munich in the summer, and the Bavarians remain in the race for his services, as cited by journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones acknowledged Spurs' interest in the 24-year-old but added that he could follow Ruben Loftus-Cheek's footsteps to move abroad.

"I still think Tottenham is definitely a potential destination for him. Tottenham were serious about him in the summer, and we've seen that they do need to bulk up their squad.

"I do think Chalobah, being a centre-back who also has the capability to play in midfield, is one to still look out for. But he is also going to have the potential to go abroad," said Jones.

He continued:

"For Trevoh Chalobah, I think that could be a really interesting opportunity if you consider what's happened recently with Ruben Loftus-Cheek going and testing himself abroad. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Chalobah were to get similar offers."

Chalobah has appeared 63 times for the Blues and is currently sidelined with thigh problems.

Blues planning another loan deal for Andrey Santos

Chelsea are planning to send Andrey Santos on another loan spell once he returns to Stamford Bridge from Nottingham Forest, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder was sent out on loan to Forest this summer and has registered just two appearances this season, playing a cumulative total of 97 minutes.

The Blues are least pleased with the situation and have decided to activate an option to end the loan deal in January, according to The Athletic. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano confirmed that the club want him back at Stamford Bridge.

"Another young Brazilian midfielder that Chelsea now have to think about is Andrey Santos, as they’ve decided to recall him from his loan at Nottingham Forest this January.

"The 19-year-old has not been playing for Forest, and Chelsea are not happy with the situation, so it’s an easy decision for them," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"The priority will be to loan him out again once he returns. It’s a strange saga, and I don’t have details about why Santos didn’t play more for Forest – Steve Cooper simply trusts other players more than Andrey, and now Chelsea want him to end the loan and come back.”

Santos joined the London giants from Vasco da Gama at the start of this year.