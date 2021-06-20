Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning contract extension for midfield dynamo, Thomas Tuchel not interested in offloading German striker and more - 20th June 2021

Chelsea are determined to use the summer to bolster their squad ahead of a vital season. The Blues have shown immense promise under Thomas Tuchel so far and are expected to take the Premier League by storm next season. The German manager is also hoping to extend his Midas touch to the new campaign.

Apart from bringing in new players, Chelsea are also eager to streamline their squad to prepare for the new season. The Blues want to ensure they hold on to the players Tuchel wants in the squad as they prepare to fight on all fronts from August onwards.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 20th June 2021.

Chelsea planning contract extension for midfield dynamo

N’golo Kante

Chelsea are planning to offer N’golo Kante a contract extension, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French midfielder’s current deal expires in 2023, so the Blues are under no pressure to propose an extension.

However, the Premier League giants are delighted with the player’s performances and his loyalty to the club and want to reward him for his services. Kante was a wanted man during last summer’s transfer window and the club even received two bids for the Frenchman. However, the player opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will offer N’Golo Kanté a new contract, planning to open negotiations in the next months - “no rush” as the relationship with N’Golo is great. 🔵 #CFC



He wanted to stay last summer after some ‘complicated’ weeks and two bids received, Chelsea want to reward Kanté. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2021

Chelsea have a wonderful relationship with Kante, so there’s no rush to get the contract ready. The Frenchman is indispensable in the current Blues side and has been equally effective under different managers since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2016. Kante is the first name on the team list under Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea are determined to keep hold of him.

Thomas Tuchel not interested in offloading German striker

Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel has no intentions of offloading Timo Werner this summer, according to Daily Mail via The Mirror. The German striker has struggled in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, managing just six goals in the Premier League. The Blues have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland, whose arrival could push Werner down the pecking order. Carlo Ancelotti is ready to offer the German a chance to redeem his career at Real Madrid, but Tuchel is unwilling to let Werner go.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will not consider losing Timo Werner this summer. [Sun] — Williams ©️ (@CFCNewsReport) June 20, 2021

The Chelsea manager firmly believes the German striker can get back to his best next season. Tuchel is confident that Werner will have a vital role to play in the next campaign, having registered 15 assists in his first year with the Blues.

Chelsea willing to include Ruben Loftus-Cheek in offer for Inter Milan star

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea are ready to include Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the deal for Achraf Hakimi, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Nerazzurri want €80m for the right-back, but the Blues are reluctant to offer more than €60m. The Premier League giants are now offering the English midfielder in an attempt to sweeten the deal. Loftus-Cheek would bode quite well with new manager Simone Inzaghi’s tactics.

Inter Milan might need a midfielder this summer, with Christian Eriksen unlikely to play professional football again. Marcelo Brozovic is at the fag end of his career, so the Nerazzurri might consider Chelsea’s offer.

