Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to hijack Juventus move for Barcelona forward; Callum Hudson-Odoi likely to leave on loan, and more - August 18, 2022

Chelsea have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign, garnering four points from two games. Thomas Tuchel's men next face Leeds United on Sunday (August 21) at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to hijack Juventus' move for a Barcelona forward. Elsewhere, Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to leave Stamford Bridge on loan this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 18, 2022:

Chelsea planning to hijack Juventus' move for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to hijack Juventus' move for Memphis Depay, according to Tuttosport via The Hard Tackle. The Dutch forward is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, and Barcelona are eager to get him off their books. The Bianconeri remain interested in taking him to Italy.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@tuttosport) Juventus are close to agreeing a deal for Memphis Depay, but a late threat from #Chelsea remains as they are still looking at the player. Juventus are close to agreeing a deal for Memphis Depay, but a late threat from #Chelsea remains as they are still looking at the player.(@tuttosport)

The Serie A giants want to upgrade their attack this summer and have turned their attention to Depay, particularly after an injury to new signing Angel Di Maria. However, the Blues are also keeping a close eye on the Dutchman as they look to fill the void left behind by Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Callum Hudson-Odoi likely to leave on loan

Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave Stamford Bridge on loan.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, is likely to leave Chelsea on loan this summer, according to The BBC.

The Englishman is highly rated at Stamford Bridge but has struggled for opportunities. Hudson-Odoi managed just 15 appearances in the Premier League last season and is yet to appear in the current campaign. The Blues do not want to lose the player and are willing to let him leave on loan instead.

Hudson-Odoi is generating interest from Borussia Dortmund, Southampton and Newcastle United. He's is not part of Tuchel's plans right now, so a temporary move might be in the best interests of all parties.

Marc Cucurella opens up on settling in at Stamford Bridge

Marc Cucurella is happy to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella has revealed that his new teammates have helped him integrate well into the squad. The Spanish full-back moved to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking to the Blues website, Cucurella praised the atmosphere at the club.

"Of course, you’re nervous because they have big players who won Champions Leagues and World Cups, very important players. The group is very unified with a good atmosphere, and the players are happy here. I knew I was coming to a big club, but they are normal people, and that makes it good," said Cucurella.

He added:

"After that, I like it because the quality of the players is so high; the training is very good, and in the games, all the players run, so if maybe I fail, then another player helps me."

Cucurella also said that Cesar Azpilicueta has helped him settle down at Stamford Bridge.

"This is good because when your teammates help each other, these are the teams who win trophies. Azpilicueta helped me a lot because he speaks Spanish, so helps with the house, the school and the kids. It’s very good for me that the captain is Spanish, and he helps me. He is a legend here with a long history in a big club, playing every game, so (he's) an important player," said Cucurella.

Harry @HarryCFC170



"He helped me a lot, with the houses, schools, kids. He speaks Spanish. It's good for me the captain is Spanish. I'm good, I'm happy!"



Our captain - a great player, but an even better teammate. Glad he's staying Marc Cucurella on Azpilicueta:"He helped me a lot, with the houses, schools, kids. He speaks Spanish. It's good for me the captain is Spanish. I'm good, I'm happy!"Our captain - a great player, but an even better teammate. Glad he's staying Marc Cucurella on Azpilicueta:"He helped me a lot, with the houses, schools, kids. He speaks Spanish. It's good for me the captain is Spanish. I'm good, I'm happy!"Our captain - a great player, but an even better teammate. Glad he's staying 🔵💪 https://t.co/sxIdAcSssI

Cucurella also revealed his delight to meet N'Golo Kante, who he had heard a lot of good things about.

"I like a lot Reece James’s style of play. He’s a good player and plays right-back, so it’s a similar position but on the other side. The most curiosity for me before I came here was Kante because I read a lot of news that he’s very quiet and very human. I think this is true, and I’m very happy to be here with him," said Cucurella.

Cucurella made his first start for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, bagging an assist in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav