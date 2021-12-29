Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning January move for Argentinean star; Everton full-back willing to move to Stamford Bridge, and more - 29 December 2021

Chelsea will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Blues are level on points with Liverpool after 19 games, although they are behind on goal difference, and six behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are planning a move for an Argentinean full-back in January. Elsewhere, an Everton star is willing to join the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 29th December 2021.

Chelsea planning January move for Nicolas Tagliafico

Chelsea are planning to move for Nicolas Tagliafico in January.

Chelsea are planning to move for Nicolas Tagliafico in January, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are planning to upgrade their left-back position this winter, and have their eyes on the Argentinean.

Tagliafico has struggled for chances at Ajax this season. The 28-year-old was previously one of the signing stars in the Eredivisie side, but has dropped behind Daley Blind in the pecking order recently. However, the Argentinean is still a nifty player to have in the squad. Chelsea are particularly impressed with his versatility and ability on the ball.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



First approach with Lucas Digne’s camp as he’s prepared to leave Everton.



Sergiño Dest is appreciated - nothing advanced yet. Nicolás Tagliafico has been discussed weeks ago.



Recalling E. Palmieri or Maatsen, plan B. Chelsea are considering options to replace Chilwell. 🔵 #CFC First approach with Lucas Digne’s camp as he’s prepared to leave Everton.Sergiño Dest is appreciated - nothing advanced yet. Nicolás Tagliafico has been discussed weeks ago.Recalling E. Palmieri or Maatsen, plan B. Chelsea are considering options to replace Chilwell. 🔵 #CFCFirst approach with Lucas Digne’s camp as he’s prepared to leave Everton.Sergiño Dest is appreciated - nothing advanced yet. Nicolás Tagliafico has been discussed weeks ago.Recalling E. Palmieri or Maatsen, plan B.

The Blues are searching for an able replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury. Chelsea only have Marcos Alonso as an established left-back in their roster, so manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to change that. The Blues are looking at options in the market, and have the Ajax star on their wish list.

Tagliafico could be a superb cover for Chilwell. The 28-year-old is equally adept at playing centre-back as well as full-back. Chelsea could sign him for cheap, as his current contract expires in 2023.

Lucas Digne willing to join the Blues

Lucas Digne is willing to join Chelsea next year.

Lucas Digne is willing to join Chelsea next year, according to 90 Min. The Blues are interested in the Everton full-back, as they require a replacement for the injured Chilwell. Digne has been a consistent performer for the Toffees, and has caught the attention of the London side.

Chelsea have already initiated talks with Digne's representatives to facilitate his move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have now received a massive boost in their quest, with the Frenchman reportedly ready to join Thomas Tuchel's side.

Digne has fallen out of favour under Rafael Benitez, and is eager to resurrect his career at Chelsea.

Everton plotting loan move for Ross Barkley

Everton are planning a loan move for Chelsea outcast Ross Barkley.

Everton are planning a loan move for Chelsea outcast Ross Barkley, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The Englishman has failed to convince manager Thomas Tuchel, and could be allowed to leave the Blues. The Toffees are interested in their former player, and want to take him on loan in January.

Chelsea are well stocked in the midfield area, and wouldn't mind sanctioning a loan move away for Barkley. The move could even help the Blues offload the player permanently next summer.

Edited by Bhargav