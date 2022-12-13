Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning Jorginho talks; club suffer setback in Nahuel Molina pursuit, more - December 13, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League this season, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have a game in hand. Graham Potter's wards have won six and lost five of their 14 league games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning talks to extend Jorginho's stay at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Nahuel Molina.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 13, 2022.

Chelsea planning Jorginho talks

Jorginho is a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to sit down with Jorginho's representatives for talks regarding his future, according to journalist Matteo Moretto via Caught Offside.

The Italian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the Blues. He remains a key part of Graham Potter's setup at Stamford Bridge but is yet to agree a new deal.

The situation has already alerted clubs around Europe, who are plotting to lap him up on a Bosman move next summer. However, the London giants remain determined to keep him at the club in the near future.

They have already scheduled a meeting with the player's entourage before Christmas and will look to tie him down to a new contract. Jorginho has appeared 19 times across competitions this season for Chelsea and has scored three goals.

Blues suffer setback in Nahuel Molina pursuit

Nahuel Molina (right) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Nahuel Molina. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentinean full-back has no intention of leaving Atletico Madrid next year. The 24-year-old has caught the eye with some assured performances for La Albiceleste at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Blues are planning to take him to Stamford Bridge next year and would like to secure his signature in January. Graham Potter wants a decent backup for Reece James, and Molina looks perfect for the role.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Los Rojiblancos consider the Argentinean vital to their plans.

"Despite links with Chelsea, I’m informed that Nahuel Molina has no plans to leave Atletico Madrid, and definitely not in January. He wanted Atleti move strongly in the summer, and he’s not planning to leave now. There’s not even a price tag, as he’s considered an important player by the Atletico board and by manager Diego Simeone," said Romano.

Molina has appeared five times for Argentina at the World Cup this season, scoring one goal and setting up another.

Wilfried Zaha likely to leave as free agent, says Fabrizio Romano

Wilfried Zaha has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Wilfried Zaha is looking to leave Crystal Palace next summer. The Ivorian forward is in the final year of his contract with the Eagles but has not committed himself to the club yet. Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Blues remain in the hunt for attacking reinforcements following lacklustre performances from the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. With Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also struggling at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter has turned to the transfer market for solutions.

Zaha has emerged as an option for the London giants, and his Premier League exprience could help the club.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Ivorian wants to join a big club next year.

"Crystal Palace will try until the end to keep Wilfried Zaha, but yes, I’m told a free transfer is now a serious possibility and the most likely solution. He’d move for an important club, but I think before January nothing will be resolved,” wrote Romano.

Romano named AS Roma as a potential destination and added that regular football could play a key role in Zaha's decision.

“I’ve revealed before that Roma showed an interest in him last summer, but we’ll see about 2023. For sure, playing regularly will be a priority for him and his decision.”

The 30-year-old has appeared 13 times across competitions this season, amassing six goals and two assists.

