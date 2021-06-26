Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning mass exodus to fund blockbuster move, club attempt to hijack PSG move for Inter Milan star and more - 25 June 2021

Chelsea’s preparations for the upcoming season have already begun, with the Blues making their final plans to bolster their squad over the summer. Thomas Tuchel has injected a new lease of life into the team since taking charge at Stamford Bridge. However, the German manager wants to make a few changes to the squad before the start of the new season.

The Blues are expected to bring in a few big names to improve the team while quite a few squad members are likely to depart the club in the summer. On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 25 June 2021.

Chelsea planning mass exodus to fund blockbuster move

Erling Haaland

Chelsea are planning a mass exodus this summer to fund a blockbuster move for Erling Haaland, according to The Chelsea Chronicle via Sunday World. The Blues are eager to secure the services of the Borussia Dortmund star, who is expected to cost a minimum of £150m this summer.

The Premier League giants, however, plan to raise money by selling at least seven players.

Erling Haaland would prefer to join Real Madrid or the Premier League when he eventually leaves Dortmund. He doesn't want to join Bayern. (Source: BILD) pic.twitter.com/kgE120v5kz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 23, 2021

Chelsea have already completed the transfer of Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan while Olivier Giroud is expected to follow the player to Serie A. Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan, but are almost certain to be offloaded this summer.

The Blues are also eager to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the Englishman already on Borussia Dortmund's radar. Tammy Abraham is also expected to leave as he has fallen down the pecking order under Tuchel. The Premier League giants are optimistic that the sale of these players will generate the funds required to sign Haaland.

Chelsea attempt to hijack PSG move for Inter Milan star

Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea are attempting to hijack Paris Saint-Germain’s move for Achraf Hakimi, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Moroccan is very close to a move to the Ligue 1 giants from Inter Milan after reports surfaced that the two sides had agreed to a deal in the region of £60m.

However, the Blues have not given up on their target yet and have now offered £55m plus Marco Alonso for Hakimi, even though the player prefers a move to Paris.

Inter are waiting for Paris Saint-Germain to send the improved official bid around €70m [add ons included] to complete and sign Achraf Hakimi deal. Just a matter of time then he’s expected to join #PSG. 🔵🔴



Personal terms agreed until 2026, confirmed. Hakimi wants PSG. https://t.co/JpqQu9dsYP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2021

The Nerazzurri are going through financial difficulties at the moment and might prefer a cash-only deal to address their woes. As such, Chelsea’s last ditched attempt might account for nothing.

Timo Werner’s agent keeps door open for future move to Bayern Munich

Timo Werner

Timo Werner’s agent Karlheinz Forster has hinted that the player could move to Bayern Munich in the future. The German striker played under Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig. With the latter taking charge of the Bavarians recently, talks of a reunion have been making the rounds.

However, speaking to Sport 1’s Florian Plettenberg, Forster revealed that Werner would stay at Chelsea for now.

“Julian and Timo appreciate each other. Of course, I don’t know yet what will happen in three or four years. Football is a fast-paced business. You can’t rule anything out. But at the moment, I would clearly say that Timo will stay at Chelsea. He feels comfortable there. A move will not be a topic in the foreseeable future,” said Forster.

