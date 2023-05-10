Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning mass exodus this summer; Aubameyang wants to leave, and more - May 10, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to lock horns with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (May 13) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's team are coming off a 3-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to offload as many as ten players this summer. Elsewhere, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave the London giants at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 10, 2023:

Chelsea planning mass exodus this summer

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to sanction a mass sale at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to offload at least ten players this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Blues have invested over £600 million on new players in the last two transfer windows, leading to a highly bloated squad. Some of those decisions have been questionable, with quite a few players failing to impress.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is likely to ask for the squad to be streamlined.

"You can see at least 10 players, and perhaps some English homegrown players as well, leaving Chelsea so that Pochettino gets the squad that he wants. He will want to work with a squad, whereby in every single training session, the players that are available in that training session are available to play as well because I think, at the moment, they've got training sessions where it's just overloaded," said Sheth.

He added:

"It's inflated, and there are loads of players who are training who are just not even getting in the 20-man squad on match day. So, I think, Pochettino will want to work with a squad in training that is fully available on a Saturday."

Pochettino is in advanced talks with the London giants and is the frontrunner to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is eager to terminate his contract with Chelsea and move back to Barcelona, according to Todofichajes via Caught Offside.

The Gabon international joined the Blues last summer after opting to leave the Camp Nou. However, that decision has come back to haunt him, with the 33-year-old struggling for form at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang has appeared 22 times across competitions this season, scoring three goals and setting up one. The London giants do not consider him part of their plans for the future and are planning to let him go to ease their wage bill.

Barcelona are ready to welcome the 33-year-old, as they're keen to have an able backup for Robert Lewandowski. However, they cannot afford to pay a transfer fee, so Aubameyang's availability as a free agent suit the club's plans.

Blues eyeing Andre Onana

Andre Onana has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Dean Jones has said that Chelsea are eager to sign Andre Onana this summer.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has done well since joining Inter Milan has summer, registering 17 clean sheets in 36 games across competitions. The Blues have had their eyes on the player for a while, as they seek an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Pochettino is likely to have a say in the final decision.

"There's definitely potential for this one. We've known that he has been on Chelsea's radar for a while, and, obviously, they have recruitment and scouting that goes on beyond whoever the manager is at that time," said Jones.

He added:

"So it doesn't matter too much on the goalkeeping front what Pochettino makes of it. He'll obviously have a say, but the decision will always be made as a group over a decision like this, and Onana is somebody that they’re certainly exploring.”

Eduardo Mendy has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

