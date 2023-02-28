Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning Mateo Kovacic extension; AC Milan working on Rafael Leao renewal, and more - February 28, 2023

Chelsea have won just two of their last 15 games across competitions and are in danger of not finishing in the top four. Graham Potter's team next face Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday (March 4).

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to tie Mateo Kovacic down to a new deal. Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that AC Milan are locked in talks to extend Rafael Leao's stay at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 28, 2023:

Chelsea planning Mateo Kovacic extension

Mateo Kovacic could be handed a new contract soon.

Chelsea are looking to initiate talks to extend Mateo Kovacic's stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Football Insider.

The Croatian midfielder's contract with the Blues expires in less than 18 months, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries this season but remains integral to the club's plans.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea are ready to open new contract talks with Mateo Kovacic, according to Football Insider. Chelsea are ready to open new contract talks with Mateo Kovacic, according to Football Insider.

The London giants also want him to be part of the future at Stamford Bridge and are prioritising contract talks to end speculation regarding his future.

Chelsea are already close to extending N'Golo Kante's stay at the club, and Kovacic could be next on the line. The Croatian has one goal and an assist in 23 games across competitions this season for the Blues.

AC Milan working on Rafael Leao renewal

Rafael Leao has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan are locked in talks with Rafael Leao to extend his stay at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward has been in sensational form for the Rossoneri recently, attracting Chelsea's attention. Co-owner Todd Boehly has invested heavily in the squad this season and could be back for more this summer.

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Rafael Leao:🗣️



"Leao's renewal? I cut my salary to give him more money. I will play for free, does he want also my house as well?" Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Rafael Leao:🗣️"Leao's renewal? I cut my salary to give him more money. I will play for free, does he want also my house as well?" https://t.co/8zQbkrH3Iy

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues are not working on a move for the 23-year-old Leao at the moment.

"At the moment, full priority goes to negotiation with AC Milan. Talks are ongoing, Milan are offering a five-year deal for €7m salary net per season with add-ons also included. Leao gives priority to Milan, but it’s crucial to get it done before the summer, or big clubs could move. Chelsea after Mudryk and January signings in that position are more quiet, even if they appreciate the player," wrote Romano.

Leao has amassed nine goals and ten assists in 32 games across competitions for Milan this season.

Graham Potter running out of time, says Stan Collymore

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Graham Potter could face the sack if Chelsea fans begin to question co-owner Todd Boehly. The English manager has endured a miserable recent run with the Blues and is struggling to turn things around after a promising start.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Potter's decision to tinker with his starting XI hasn't paid off.

"The decision to tinker with Chelsea’s starting XI against Spurs obviously comes down to Graham Potter. I understand that he’s trying to find his preferred lineup, but he’s running out of time. Todd Boehly’s patience is being tested, and although all the heat is on the manager at the moment, if the fanbase starts to question the owner, then it’s only a matter of time before Potter is sacked," said Collymore.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea coach Graham Potter could be sacked if Chelsea to both Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund. #CFC Chelsea coach Graham Potter could be sacked if Chelsea to both Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund. 🚨 Chelsea coach Graham Potter could be sacked if Chelsea to both Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund.🔵#CFC https://t.co/Tls2TTg0Im

Collymore added that the odds are heavily against Potter at the moment.

"I’m a huge Potter fan. I really like him. I think he’s a good manager and a good guy away from the touchline, but as we all know, management is a results business, and he’s under so much pressure that he’s now in a position where he’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t," said Collymore.

He continued:

“He’s got to make a final decision on which 11 players he believes are best for his system and formation and stick with them. I am struggling to see where Chelsea and Potter go from here, though – so much is against the manager – the fanbase appears to have made their mind up, as has the media. It’s very toxic at the moment, so unless he can turn it around immediately, it isn’t looking good.”

The London giants are tenth in the Premier League after 24 games following their loss to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. The Blues are now 14 points adrift of fourth-placed Spurs.

