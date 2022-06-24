Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning move for PSG superstar; club remain interested in Barcelona forward, and more - June 24, 2022

Chelsea are expected to invest in the squad this summer to get back to their best next season. Manager Thomas Tuchel failed to live up to expectations in the recently concluded campaign and will be eager to make amends next season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a move for a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar. Elsewhere, the London giants remain interested in a Barcelona forward. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 24, 2022:

Chelsea planning Neymar move

Neymar could arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are planning a move for Neymar, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside. Thomas Tuchel remains eager to add more firepower to his frontline ahead of the new season. He's now looking to rekindle his association with the Brazilian, having worked together at the Parc des Princes.

According to Sky Bet, Chelsea are currently in the driving seat to complete the signing of Neymar from PSG.





PSG are willing to let the 30-year-old leave this summer. Neymar has blown hot and cold since arriving from Barcelona in 2017. The Parisians are willing to sanction a loan deal with an option to buy for €50 million.

The Blues are interested, while the Brazilian is also ready to move to the Premier League. However, the loan deal is likely to be a costly affair, unless the Ligue 1 giants agree to pay a part of his salary.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Blues remain interested in Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea remain interested in Ousmane Dembele, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The French forward's contract with Barcelona expires in a week, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The Blues are among the clubs closely monitoring his situation.





Chelsea FC still look to have some hope of clinching the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Dembele is yet to respond to the offer placed on the table by the Blaugrana.

"It could be interesting to see how the Raphinha saga affects what happens with Ousmane Dembele – both players have been linked with Chelsea, so here’s the latest information I have on the Frenchman as he approaches the end of his Barcelona contract," wrote Romano.

He added:

"As things stand, Barcelona have not yet received any official or final communication from Ousmane Dembele. The player has long ago let the club know that he would like to stay, especially because of his relationship with Xavi, but he has not yet accepted Barca’s latest offer."

However, Romano went on to add that Raheem Sterling is a priority for the Premier League giants.

"My understanding is that it’s not accurate to say he’s changed his mind and accepted the terms that have been on offer for some time. He would like an improved offer, and the club is now busy with other deals, so it remains an open situation," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Chelsea continue to have his name on the list, but the priority is Raheem Sterling. As I revealed earlier this week, Manchester City are ready to let Sterling leave, and it’s easy to see why he’s a tempting option for Thomas Tuchel."

He concluded:

"As of today. Paris Saint-Germain had thought about Dembele when Leonardo was the sport director, but they never had a full agreement with Ousmane, only verbal discussions."

Everton eyeing move for Hakim Ziyech, says Dean Jones

Hakim Ziyech is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Everton are planning a move for Hakim Ziyech, according to Dean Jones. The Moroccan is likely to leave Stamford Bridge after dropping down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Frank Lampard is ready for a reunion with his former player at Goodison Park.

"The changes at Chelsea are likely to lead to Ziyech looking for a new club, and Everton are one side keeping an eye on the terms around any exit," said Jones.

He added:

“Generally, Frank Lampard is being linked with all the homegrown players from Chelsea, but I’ve been told he’ll be interested in Ziyech too if the player is keen to stay in the Premier League.”

