Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning move for Real Madrid star; Eden Hazard wants return to Stamford Bridge, and more - 15th December 2021

Chelsea remain in the hunt for the Premier League title this season. The Blues are currently third in the points table, five points behind leaders Manchester City, but with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are planning to move for a Real Madrid midfielder next year. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard wants to return to the Blues. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 15th December 2021.

Chelsea planning move for Federico Valverde

Chelsea are planning a move for Federico Valverde next year.

Chelsea are planning a move for Federico Valverde next year, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Uruguayan is one of the brightest young midfielders in Europe at the moment. The Blues believe he would be a fabulous addition to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Valverde joined Real Madrid in 2016, and broke into their starting eleven two years later. He showed great promise under Zinedine Zidane, but has struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti. Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation, with the 23-year-old getting increasingly frustrated at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra Federico Valverde collaborated with the Red Cross foundation for the second consecutive year to help the most disadvantaged families and individuals. 🤍 Federico Valverde collaborated with the Red Cross foundation for the second consecutive year to help the most disadvantaged families and individuals. 🤍 https://t.co/G99yLazX68

The Blues are looking to bolster their midfield next year. Chelsea are spoilt for choice in the middle of the park at the moment.

However, the London side are sweating on the future of Jorginho, while N'Golo Kante is experiencing prolonged injury woes. The Blues also have no intentions of tying down Saul Niguez to a permanent deal.

Instead, Chelsea could attempt to prise away Valverde from Real Madrid. The Blues are willing to pay more than €60 million for the 23-year-old. The Premier League giants could also hand the Uruguayan a blockbuster contract.

Eden Hazard wants return to Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard wants to return to Chelsea next year.

Eden Hazard wants to return to Chelsea next year, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Belgian has struggled since joining Real Madrid in 2019. The Blues are offering him an escape route back to his old hunting ground in January. Hazard has given the green light to a potential reunion with his former club.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Eden Hazard has had the same amount of injuries (14) as goals and assists (14) since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid 🤕 Eden Hazard has had the same amount of injuries (14) as goals and assists (14) since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid 🤕 https://t.co/TNRvn4rTLH

Hazard has struggled to convince Carlo Ancelotti, who has used him sporadically this season. Chelsea believe their former player still has a lot to offer. The Blues want the Belgian to replace Christian Pulisic, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea interested in Arnaut Danjuma

Chelsea are interested in Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma.

Chelsea are interested in Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Dutchman has blasted into the scene since joining the Yellow Submarine this summer. Danjuma has nine goals and three assists from 18 games so far, garnering attention from the Blues.

Chelsea are looking to reinforce their frontline next year, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic both tipped to leave the club. Neither have managed to convince Thomas Tuchel, so the Blues are ready to move them on.

The Premier League giants have their eyes on Danjuma as a possible replacement. Chelsea are confident the Dutchman can hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, but will have to pay €60 million for him.

