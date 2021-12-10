Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning move for Real Madrid star; Spanish midfielder cannot leave club in January, and more - 10th December 2021

Chelsea are going through a lean patch at the moment, dropping to third in the Premier League.

The Blues have registered just two wins in their last five league games. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, the holders conceded a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Zenit St. Petersburg to cede top spot in the group to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are planning a move for a Brazilian midfielder who plays for Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Saul Niguez cannot leave The Blues in January. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 10th December 2021.

Chelsea planning move for Casemiro

Chelsea are planning to move for Casemiro next year.

Chelsea are planning a move for Casemiro next year, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Blues are ready to add more quality to their midfield, and have their eyes on the Brazilian. Los Blancos are not averse to letting him leave, provided they receive a suitable offer.

Casemiro has been integral to Real Madrid's recent success. The Brazilian has notched up 307 appearances for the La Liga giants so far, scoring 30 goals and setting up 27 more. He is among the finest defensive midfielders in the world at the moment, which is why Chelsea want him at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are unlikely to sign Saul Niguez on a permanent deal. Ross Barkley's future at Stamford Bridge also looks bleak.

Chelsea are also sweating on the fitness of N'Golo Kante, while Jorginho's future at the club also hangs in the balance. The Blues believe Casemiro's arrival could help stabilise their midfield, and have already begun talks with the player's representatives.

The Brazilian has struggled so far this season, prompting Real Madrid to consider his departure. Chelsea could secure his services for €60 million, but could face competition from PSG.

Saul Niguez cannot leave Chelsea in January

Saul Niguez will not be able to leave Chelsea in January.

Saul Niguez will not be able to leave Chelsea in January, according to Sport Witness via AS. The Spaniard joined The Blues on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid this summer. However, he has struggled to find his footing at Stamford Bridge, and has dropped down the pecking order.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🥴 Saul Niguez has started two Premier League games for Chelsea. He has been subbed off at half-time in both… #WATCHE 🥴 Saul Niguez has started two Premier League games for Chelsea. He has been subbed off at half-time in both… #WATCHE

The Spaniard has already played for two clubs this season. So as per UEFA regulations, he cannot join a third club in the current campaign. As such, he is stuck with The Blues for now till the end of the season, unless he returns to the Metropolitano.

Charles De Ketelaere tipped to succeed at Chelsea

Paul Courant believes De Ketelaere is ready to play for Chelsea.

Club Brugge scout Paul Courant believes Charles De Ketelaere is ready to play for Chelsea. The Belgian prodigy has caught the eye with his performances for Club Brugge.

Speaking in a recent interview, Courant said that De Ketelaere is ready to play at a higher level.

“I’m going to tell you (how high he rates De Ketelaere) right away; very high. Put Charles at Chelsea tomorrow. and he will play immediately. Especially, under that trainer (Tuchel) – I know that club and the vision of their coach a little bit,” said Courant.

Edited by Bhargav