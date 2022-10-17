Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning move for Tottenham Hotspur striker; former player advises Christian Pulisic to join Newcastle United, and more - October 17, 2022

Chelsea continued their strong start to the Graham Potter era by picking up a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday (October 16) in the Premier League. The result enabled the London side to stay in fourth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a move for a Tottenham Hotspur striker. Elsewhere, former USMNT international Eric Wynalda has advised Christian Pulisic to turn down a move to Leeds United in favour of Newcastle United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 17, 2022:

Chelsea planning Harry Kane move

Harry Kane is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to move for Harry Kane next year, according to Ben Jacobs via Caught Offside.

The Englishman has been on a stellar goalscoring run this season. He has registered ten goals from 14 games across competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, and the Blues want him at Stamford Bridge.

{The Football Terrace YT} Ben Jacobs: "Chelsea will look at Harry Kane for sure. They are the more likely threat coming from the Premier League at the moment."{The Football Terrace YT}

New co-owner Todd Boehly is still looking for his marquee signing since taking over earlier this year, and Kane could be his man.

Spurs would hate to lose their star player to their bitter rivals. However, with the Englishman approaching 30, the club could be tempted to cash in on him if they receive a colossal offer.

Eric Wynalda advises Christian Pulisic to join Newcastle United

Christian Pulisic could leave Stamford Bridge next year.

USMNT legend Eric Wynalda has advised Christian Pulisic to join Newcastle United if he opts to leave Chelsea. Pulisic has struggled since joining the London giants in 2019 and is being linked with a move to Leeds United in January.

However, speaking recently, Wynalda said that a move to St. James' Park would work better for his compatriot.

"I think if he ends up making a move in January, after the World Cup, I am starting to lean more and more towards the direction of Newcastle" said Wynalda.

He added:

“Things that I am hearing about the money they are going to splash is interesting. I don’t think Leeds, for example, would be a good spot for him. That’s not a team that is going to score a ton of goals. He’s going to be on the end of a lot of quality if he stays at Chelsea; he’s just not going to get the minutes that would equate to big numbers.”

Pulisic has appeared ten times for the Blues this season, scoring once. He has scored 26 times in 125 games across competitions.

Former player warns Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang he could lose place at Stamford Bridge

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to London this summer.

Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend has warned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he will have to improve to keep his place in the playing XI. The Gabon international arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer from Barcelona.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Townsend said that Aubameyang risks being labelled a waste of time unless he changes his attitude on the pitch.

"Let’s be honest he was playing walking football by the end of his time there (at Arsenal). Every time I watched him, I used to think ‘you don’t run around’. He’s a great goalscorer with a fantastic record. I understand all of that. But if you don’t charge around, you’re a waste of time in modern day Premier League football,” said Townsend.

Townsend predicts that Aubameyang could eventually get left out of Potter's team.

“Now, what will define Aubameyang for him at Chelsea as an older player if he gets left out. I’d be very interested to see the reaction. And he will get left out. There might be a point where things aren’t going great. Graham Potter might want to shake things up, and he might think he needs a little bit more energy up top,” said Townsend.

He added:

“I think he’s important for them because he’s a goalscorer, but I wonder how it’ll be if it goes in the other direction."

Aubameyang, 33, has three goals from six games for the Blues since arriving in the summer.

