Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevoh Chalobah set for January exit, and more - December 11, 2023

Chelsea suffered a setback on Sunday (December 10), losing 2-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League to Everton. Mauricio Pochettino's side have dropped to 12th in the league after 16 games, having lost their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to offload on-loan goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer. Elsewhere, defender Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave Stamford Bridge next month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 11, 2023:

Chelsea planning to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to the Santiago Bernabeu on loan this summer.

Chelsea are planning to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga next summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Spanish goalkeeper left Stamford Bridge this summer on loan to join Real Madrid. Kepa was roped in as an emergency replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who picked up an ACL injury during pre-season. The Spaniard has done wellat the Santiago Bernabeu, igniting talk of a permanent stay.

However, it's believed that Los Blancos do not consider him part of plans and won't look to sign him permanently in the summer. Meanwhile, the Blues have also decided to close the door on the 29-year-old and are planning life ahead without him.

The London giants will allow the player to leave for £13 million at the end of the campaign. Kepa's contract with the club expires in 2025.

Trevoh Chalobah set for January exit

Trevoh Chalobah's time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Trevoh Chalobah will leave Chelsea in January, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender is yet to kick a ball this season following a pre-season injury. He was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer but ended up staying at Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano brushed aside rumours linking the player with Crystal Palace.

"One player we can expect to move on from their current club is Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

"It’s been clear for some time now that he will leave this January, after he came close to a move in the summer, though at the time, he turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"At the moment, however, there is nothing advanced with any particular club, despite recent links with Crystal Palace, while, at points, there have also been rumours about Tottenham.

"I’m not currently aware of any talks taking place, but that will happen soon, because Chalobah will be leaving Chelsea this January, for sure.”

Romano added that Chalobah wants to leave in search of regular football.

“The plan has been clear for some time – Chalobah wants to play more, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen for him at Chelsea because they have different plans in that position.

"We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see where Chalobah ends up, but we will surely see some talks taking place soon for what looks like an inevitable January move," wrote Romano.

The 24-year-old rose through the ranks at the Blues and has appeared 63 times for them across competitions.

Blues not in talks for Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Mike Maignan, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French goalkeeper has been outstanding for AC Milan for the last few seasons. The Blues brought in Robert Sanchez this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion, but he hasn't been convincing. The situation has given rise to speculation regarding a new goalkeeper, with Maignan named as an option by 90 Min.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the rumours will continue until the Frenchman signs a new deal with the Rossoneri.

“All of that said, Maignan, more broadly, is being watched by several top clubs, and the watching of him will not go away until he signs a new deal. AC Milan feel that will happen, but it's dragged on for several months," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"They still believe that the player will stay and that a mid-season exit won't happen. If he puts pen to paper, it ends much of the speculation, at least in the short term. Until he puts pen to paper, some clubs are monitoring the situation."

Jacobs added that the London giants are happy with Sanchez and are willing to trust him as their No. 1.

“Chelsea have looked at Maignan in the past, but they've now moved for Sanchez. It's similar with Chelsea and Manchester United in that Sanchez has made phenomenal stops, but his distribution has been very hit-and-miss," said Jacobs.

He concluded:

"Every time Chelsea are linked with another goalkeeper, it's clear from sources at the club that Sanchez is the number one and that there's a lot of backing there. It's the same at Manchester United.”

Sanchez has five clean sheets in 19 games across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.